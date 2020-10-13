McLennan County judge OKs bar openings, against local health authority's advice

“However, the Minimum Standard Health Protocols, if followed, should relieve those concerns to a significant extent,” Felton said.

He continued, “It is my assumption that a good many of the bars have already converted to a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission designation of bar/restaurant and are already open. Therefore, this decision affects what I believe to be a fairly low number of entities. I am also assuming many of the patrons of those bars currently closed are going to bars/restaurants that allow them to consume alcohol.

“Again, the risk associated with bars opening will be greatly reduced by following the Minimum Standard Health Protocols such as limiting capacity to 50%, only serving persons seated at tables, 6-foot distance between tables, restrictions on number of persons at a table, employees and patrons wearing masks except when seated if keeping 6-foot of distance is not possible, reduced service hours, etc.,” Felton said in his statement.

There was consensus among commissioners that bar owners should be given an opportunity to earn a living, with Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell remarking that government “should not be picking winners and losers.”