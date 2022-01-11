McLennan County judges, Republican primary opponents cast nets for votes

Two McLennan County judges and their opponents in the March 1 primary touted their credentials Monday during a McLennan County Republican Women's lunch.
Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court and her opponent, Christi Hunting Horse, and McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Ryan Luna and his opponent, Kristi DeCluitt, were given 3 minutes to make a statement and then answered two questions from a moderator.
Kelly, 59, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December 2020 to replace Judge Matt Johnson when Johnson was elected to Waco's 10th Court of Appeals. Luna, 32, was appointed by McLennan County commissioners in June from a field of eight applicants to serve as the first judge of the newly created county court.
Hunting Horse, 47, and DeCluitt, 51, both work as prosecutors in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, with Hunting Horse serving as a felony prosecutor and DeCluitt handling juvenile offenders.
Hunting Horse spent four years in the Navy, where she worked as an assistant staff judge advocate and a trial defense attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She also was a law clerk for a federal judge in North Carolina, was staff attorney for six years for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia and worked two years as an attorney and ethics and compliance adviser with top secret security clearance for the FBI in Washington, D.C.
She said she advised admirals and their chiefs of staff while in the service and wrote 700 opinions during her work on the federal appellate court. She said she also has prosecuted some of the most serious felony offenses during her seven years as a McLennan County prosecutor.
"All this has put me in a position to see the law from every single side and to be able to perform this job," Hunting Horse said.
She opened by telling a story about a shopping trip to Sears in Waco with her mother and sister when she was 5 years old. She said she pilfered four small coat hangers from the store dressing room that she thought would fit in nicely with her Barbie doll wardrobe. Her mom walked into her room and saw the hangers. Without yelling, she calmly and immediately drove Hunting Horse back to the store.
Hunting Horse confessed to the clerk and apologized.
"I have never forgotten that," she told the crowd. "When I look back and think about what kind of judge I want to be, I would be like my mom. She was timely in what she did. She was fair in the decision that she made, but I think the most important thing she did in that moment was make an impact on who I am. She changed me when I was 5 years old. I tell you this story to help you understand what kind of judge I hope to be."
Kelly pointed to the scales of justice to illustrate her experience on various levels of the justice system. She worked as staff attorney in the 10th Court of Appeals, is a former felony prosecutor and also was a criminal defense attorney. She said she and 19th State District Court Judge Thomas West, whose courts split the county's felony caseload, are both board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and said fewer than 1% of all Texas lawyers have earned that certification.
"The wheels of justice are moving, even in a pandemic," Kelly said. "We have moved since we both took office more than 2,000 cases, even with COVID and with technical difficulties. We have had 14 jury trials and we were supposed to have one this week but the defendant turned up with COVID."
Kelly said she loves her job, including when police officers come to her home at 2 a.m. with an arrest warrant for her to sign.
"I don't know how much more legal experience I need. I think it is more important for me to tell you that I am 100 percent devoted to this job and to this county," she said. "It is my honor to be your honor."
DeCluitt is a former assistant city attorney in Waco and College Station and served two terms as a McLennan County justice of the peace. She was the top vote-getter among four candidates in the March 2020 Republican primary for 19th State District Court before losing to West in the runoff election.
She pledged to run the court efficiently and treat everyone fairly and with respect.
"You see all this economic development going on downtown? I wrote those contracts, multimillion dollar contracts. So I have plenty of civil experience, as well," she said.
Luna worked as a civil attorney for the Carlson Law Firm for five years and said he hit the ground running after his appointment. He has turned the new court into a civil court, primarily, and said he already has helped ease a backlog of civil cases.
He said his goal is to prevent civil cases from languishing in county court for years by disposing of cases with 18 months of their filing in the case of jury trials and within a year for bench trials.
"Early voting starts Valentine's Day, so have a heart and vote for Judge Luna," he said.
Jan. 31 is the voter registration deadline for the March 1 primaries.