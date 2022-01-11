McLennan County judges, Republican primary opponents cast nets for votes

She said she advised admirals and their chiefs of staff while in the service and wrote 700 opinions during her work on the federal appellate court. She said she also has prosecuted some of the most serious felony offenses during her seven years as a McLennan County prosecutor.

"All this has put me in a position to see the law from every single side and to be able to perform this job," Hunting Horse said.

She opened by telling a story about a shopping trip to Sears in Waco with her mother and sister when she was 5 years old. She said she pilfered four small coat hangers from the store dressing room that she thought would fit in nicely with her Barbie doll wardrobe. Her mom walked into her room and saw the hangers. Without yelling, she calmly and immediately drove Hunting Horse back to the store.

Hunting Horse confessed to the clerk and apologized.