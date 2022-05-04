McLennan County leaders green-light Paul Tyson Field demolition for summer

What remains of the old Paul Tyson Field will soon get the boot, replaced on Lake Air Drive by an equine center featuring warm-up rings, hundreds of stalls and covered connections to the sprawling Extraco Events Center.

McLennan County commissioners authorized John W. Erwin General Contractor to level the stadium named for the legendary Waco High School coach, as well as a nearby building that once served a golf driving range along Lake Air Drive.

Erwin, which is overseeing construction over the county-led "venue project" around the center, will work with an engineer to nail down a price for the demolition soon and begin by early summer, county officials said.

The venue project, funded in part by hotel and rental car taxes, already includes the Base multipurpose center and Waco High's newly built Paul Tyson Field nearby.

It will also include the $8.9 million ballfield complex that Waco officials authorized this week to replace Lake Air Little League and Challenger League fields.

Next in line is the equine center, a project that could begin at the former Paul Tyson field in the next two years, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. The cost of the center has been estimated at $10 million.

The facility would bolster Waco's reputation among horse enthusiasts, including those traveling to McLennan County most weekends to take part in or witness shows, Extraco Events Center President-CEO Wes Allison said Wednesday.

"This would give us 260 additional horse stalls, giving us 1,000 total, another climate-controlled facility and, ultimately, connectors between the new equine facility, the show pavilion, the HOT Coliseum and the Base," Allison said in a phone interview. "The whole facility would be under one roof, so to speak, though not a single roof but a pathway protected by the elements."

Allison said the Extraco Events Center constantly pursues new shows to generate interest and revenue from those who stay in hotels and eat in local restaurants. He said Waco for the first time will host the Royal Crown Event from May 9-15, bringing more than a thousand entrants to the Extraco Events Center to participate in roping and barrel-racing events.

Calculating the impact on tourism and economic development, Allison said every entrant translates to 2 1/2 people visiting Greater Waco. Each group may stay in one hotel room, he said, but for five or six nights.

The county issued revenue bonds to fund the multi-phase venue project through a 2% charge on hotel stays and a 5% levy on car rentals. The COVID-19 pandemic undercut those revenues, but County Auditor Frances Bartlett told commissioners they are recovering.

The county provided Waco Independent School District $2.4 million toward its new $9 million track-and-field facility that bears Paul Tyson's name. Another $3.6 million will help fund the city of Waco's ballfields.

Bond proceeds also paid for the $32 million Base, which fronts Bosque Boulevard near Lake Air Drive. John W. Erwin served as general contractor.

Commissioners this week agreed to move forward with the Paul Tyson and driving range demolition through an amendment to the agreement that named John W. Erwin a "construction manager at-risk" for venue construction.

The company will charge 2.3% of the cost to demolish the buildings and haul away debris for serving in that capacity.

County officials said the company may perform the demolition or hire it to be done. They said a $500,000 cost estimate has been mentioned, meaning John W. Erwin would receive about $11,000 as construction manager at risk.

Several commissioners said that percentage sounded low, to which the county's attorney, Mike Dixon, said John W. Erwin has said his firm will charge less to oversee some phases of the venue project than it does others.

