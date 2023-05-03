Memorial Day arrives May 29 as the nation honors military men and women who died in service to their country. The federal holiday may not lend itself to fireworks displays in the opinion of some who prefer a more somber approach, but McLennan County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow fireworks sales as the day nears.

Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Manager Elizabeth Thomas told commissioners there is enough moisture in the ground to go ahead with allowing fireworks sales despite what she described later as an "overall drought."

Thomas said she consulted the Keetch-Byram Drought Index before making her recommendation. The index "let us know there is enough moisture in the dirt right now, and for the period when sales are allowed," she said in an interview.

She said the index considers several factors, including precipitation and soil moisture, she can use to predict the danger of grassfires.

The lawful sales period runs from May 24 until midnight May 29.

Thomas said commissioners have asked her to make recommendations regarding fireworks sales before each holiday.

Unless local officials have issued a prohibition, the state allows licensed fireworks retailers to sell to the public from June 24 to midnight July 4, and from Dec. 20 to midnight Jan. 1 of the following year, according to a State Fire Marshal webpage. In counties within 100 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, retailers can also operate from May 1 to midnight May 5, as long as no local prohibition is in effect.

The state also allows county commissioners to take action each year to authorize fireworks sales for three other periods: from Feb. 25 to midnight March 2, Texas Independence Day; from April 16 to midnight April 21, San Jacinto Day; and from the Wednesday before Memorial Day to midnight Memorial Day, the last Monday of May.

Danny Erwin, who told commissioners his family has sold fireworks for decades, said last year proved difficult for many fireworks retailers because severe drought conditions statewide prompted bans on use.

He thanked commissioners for voting to allow sales this Memorial Day, and vowed to operate his stands to the utmost level of safety.

Erwin said he makes fireworks available to schools, church groups, volunteer fire departments and others as a fundraising vehicle.

Also Tuesday, County Judge Scott Felton said the county will join local tourism advocates in pursuing a convention of county judges and commissioners from North Texas and East Texas looking to find a host city.

"We're talking about several hundred people for several days," Felton said. "Some commissioners and judges meet their educational requirements at these meetings. We've had them here several times. (Former County Judge) Jim Lewis used to host the group pretty regularly. Since then Waco has become a popular place, with a lot more attractions than back then, and more hotel rooms. They like to have it where lots of things are going on."