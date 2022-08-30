McLennan County lowers tax rate, MCC board OKs smaller rate cut amid rising values

McLennan County commissioners voted Tuesday to give some taxpayers a tax break, while the McLennan Community College board voted for a slight increase for many homeowners.

The county approved a property tax rate of 37.63 cents per $100 property valuation, matching the no-new-revenue rate. MCC approved a property tax rate of 3.91 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease from last year’s rate but almost half-a-cent more than the no-new-revenue rate.

The county’s move was made possible, in part, by rising property values year-over-year and the commissioners’ desire to give the public relief in a year of rising inflation and reduced spending power, County Judge Scott Felton said.

A property owner with a home taxed at the countywide average of $167,398 last year would have owed $711.44 in county taxes. If that home matched the average 8% increase in this year’s taxable value of residences, the owner would owe the county $680.17, a decrease of $31.27.

The owner of an average-value home last year would have owed $251.10 in MCC taxes. At the new rate for the upcoming year and the new average value, that bill would increase by about 33 cents, to $251.43.

The county’s newly approved tax rate complies with commissioners’ desire to pass a no-new-revenue rate, the rate at which the county would collect the same total amount of revenue from properties that were on the books last year.

McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones voted with his colleagues on the court in approving the rate. But he also said work remains. Jones said the tax rate will drop about 11%, while homeowners on average saw a 19% increase in the appraised values of their homes. Statutory exemptions and limits on annual increases mean taxable values do not match appraised values.

Commissioner Ben Perry said taxpayers want consistency in the approach commissioners take to budgeting and rate setting. He said this year’s tax rate continues a trend taxpayers can appreciate.

The county is proposing to lower the tax rate or virtually keep it the same for the fifth consecutive year. It has moved from 50.53 cents per $100 valuation to the current 42.5 cents, with an approved move to 37.63 cents.

Commissioner Jim Smith, serving his first term as Precinct 1 commissioner, lauded the court for lowering the tax rate 13 cents since 2017.

The budget the new tax rate will support includes a 9% cost-of-living adjustment, or pay increase, for all full-time county employees. The new fiscal year will start Oct. 1. Commissioners recently approved a 10% pay increase for jailers and jail corporals.

The county will increase by $500,000 its contribution to the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund it uses along with the city of Waco to provide grants for business development.

Felton repeated his belief that spending on economic development is an investment that reaps rewards in the form of lower taxes for homeowners, as businesses shoulder a larger share of the tax burden.

MCC, meanwhile, is funding a $61.8 million budget for the upcoming year. The budget will include a 5% average increase in faculty salaries and bring staff salaries up to their market averages.

The MCC board moved to adopt a tax rate lower than staff had initially suggested by tapping into a contingency fund, with federal COVID-19 relief money offsetting that move.

The tax rate trustees approved would bring in $1.9 million more than last year, compared to a revenue increase of a little more than $800,000 that would come with the no-new-revenue rate.