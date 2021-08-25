McLennan County lowers tax rate, tax burden

It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of 42.5 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, meaning the owner of the average home in the county will save about $13.

The county is taking $15.9 million from its fund balance reserves, which some describe as a rainy day fund, to make the cut, McLennan County Auditor Frances Bartlett said. She said via email the county adopted a conservative budget, and using other revenue sources, including fines, fees and sales tax, was able to shrink the property tax rate while maintaining reserves at acceptable levels.

The goal, Bartlett said, is to maintain a reserve equal to 33% of the general fund budget, which stands at $134.9 for fiscal 2022.

“We held a hard line on spending last year and followed that up this year,” County Judge Scott Felton said.

He said he believes the county is on solid footing financially going forward, and he would not be surprised if upcoming business developments lead to 1,000 new jobs, not counting the Amazon fulfillment center under construction and likely to open before year’s end. These developments likewise would contribute to the total taxable value of property in the county.