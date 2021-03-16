McLennan County may get almost $50 million in latest COVID-19 relief package

The county may also provide grants to employers whose employees performed essential tasks, and provide government services it may have had to forgo because of budget constraints caused by the pandemic.

The Treasury Department would oversee and administer the payments to state and local governments, and every county would be eligible to receive a direct allocation from the department, Chapman said.

The county is working to understand the relevant rules, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.

“Final information from the U.S. Treasury should be out any day now,” Felton said. “I would imagine we’ll have a lot of people knocking on our door with ways to spend it.”

He said the county would give priority to industries most wounded by the pandemic, mentioning hospitality as a likely target. He said the $32 million events center at the Extraco Events Center is almost complete, and the bonds used to pay for it are backed by taxes on car rentals and hotel stays, both tied to travel and falling short because of the pandemic.