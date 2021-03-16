McLennan County may get almost $50 million in latest COVID-19 relief package

Almost $50 million could land in McLennan County’s lap courtesy of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and aid package that just became law.
County commissioners received word Tuesday of the potential windfall, though County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the application process is daunting.
“The full scope of potential uses will not be known until the U.S. Treasury issues guidance and FAQs,” Chapman said in an email response to questions.
The county could apply the $49.7 million to “mitigate economic impacts” of COVID-19, meaning households, small businesses and nonprofit entities could see money, according to information Chapman provided. Specific industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality also appear on the list.
Waco’s tourism sector, like others around the country, took a direct hit from the pandemic. Unemployment figures for January show the job count in leisure and hospitality remains 197,000 less than that in January of 2020, before the pandemic struck, even after recent months’ gradual improvement.
Chapman said the county may invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure; may transfer money to a private nonprofit organization or a special-purpose unit of a state or local government; or provide “premium pay” to workers providing essential services during the pandemic.
The county may also provide grants to employers whose employees performed essential tasks, and provide government services it may have had to forgo because of budget constraints caused by the pandemic.
The Treasury Department would oversee and administer the payments to state and local governments, and every county would be eligible to receive a direct allocation from the department, Chapman said.
The county is working to understand the relevant rules, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.
“Final information from the U.S. Treasury should be out any day now,” Felton said. “I would imagine we’ll have a lot of people knocking on our door with ways to spend it.”
He said the county would give priority to industries most wounded by the pandemic, mentioning hospitality as a likely target. He said the $32 million events center at the Extraco Events Center is almost complete, and the bonds used to pay for it are backed by taxes on car rentals and hotel stays, both tied to travel and falling short because of the pandemic.
“Some projects probably needing to be done, that have been put off, may be done now,” Felton said. “We need to put money into the economy, into things that will continue to stimulate economic growth. We also need new courtrooms, but I don’t know that they would come into play.”
Deferred maintenance remains a priority, he said.
Felton said he finds no fault with wish lists, and encourages the public to stretch its imagination in finding novel uses for $49.7 million.
But he also wants enthusiasm to be tempered with practicality.
“You can take a sack full of money, shake it and it turns into corn,” Felton said. “I expect that, and I like that. We have people thinking all the time, thinking about moving good projects forward. These funds can help heal us economically and, maybe more importantly, psychologically.”
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city expects to receive money under the American Rescue Plan Act, but has not received specifics about the total.
“I’m sure we will have a transparent public process on how best to use the money, consistent with our entire budget process,” Meek said. “We have robust, clearly defined council goals for improving the quality of life and economy in Waco, and we will engage the public as well.”
When the bill was signed into law last week, City Manager Bradley Ford said the city was expecting about $34 million, based on early estimates, though he stressed that details were continuing to emerge.
Municipalities and counties are set to receive money in two tranches, with half in the next month or two and half no earlier than 12 months from the first payment, according to information Chapman provided.
