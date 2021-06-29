McLennan County not yet paying full February electric bill, 62% higher than previous February's

McLennan County will pay no electric bill before its time, not even one for power consumption during February's historic deep freeze.
The county's electricity provider, Cavallo Energy Texas, sent along a $79,300 charge for February, about $30,000 or 62% more than the previous February's, though it still may sound like a melting drop in the bucket compared with insurable damage statewide estimated at nearly $20 billion.
The county is paying a portion but keeping $57,605 in its coffers, holding back that amount until its electric aggregation, the Public Power Pool, gives the go-ahead. That permission will not be granted until Cavallo Energy provides more data on the rates it imposed to weather February's storm, Public Power Pool program director David Quin said.
"No (Public Power Pool) member is obligated to pay until all data are made available, and hopefully that will happen in July," Quin told commissioners Tuesday. "If we find the data accurate, we'll recommend you pay the charges."
County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the county paid a $48,860 electric bill for February last year, and considering the havoc wrought by the February storm this year, the $79,300 bill was lower than expected.
But the county will stick with the Public Power Pool program and heed Quin's advice.
County Judge Scott Felton said McLennan County was among organization's original members when it was formed in 2002. Quin provided figures showing the pool, formed to assist local governments around the state in getting the best rates possible on electricity through a process known as aggregation, has saved the county about $1.02 million since 2002.
Felton said the pool's broad buying power allows it to negotiate favorable electricity rates for members and to mitigate peaks and valleys.
He said reliable energy availability is critical to recruiting business and industry to Texas, and solutions must be found to prevent another disaster such as February's, when stress on the grid caused power outages lasting days and broad criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the grid and has recently endured a leadership shakeup.
"Prospects do not want to come to a state without power, reliable power, and we have faced questions on that subject," said Felton, who serves on the board of the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which allocates incentive money to businesses considering Central Texas.
Public Power Pool is categorized as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit "created to save taxpayer dollars by procuring electricity in bulk," Quin said in his presentation to commissioners. Graphics he presented show the organization has saved members $145 million on their electric bills since 2002. Members include cities and counties in unregulated areas statewide, among them Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Bell counties.
The pool negotiated for McLennan County an electric rate of 3.18 cents per kilowatt hour effective during the current contract, which expires next year. That rate was 17.2% lower than the county's rate the previous fiscal year.
Quin said negotiations on a new contract have been put on hold "pending market stabilization" following February's ice storm.
McLennan County, according to revised predictions, will spend $748,603 on power during the current fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
That is about 5.3% more than in the previous fiscal year.