McLennan County not yet paying full February electric bill, 62% higher than previous February's

County Judge Scott Felton said McLennan County was among organization's original members when it was formed in 2002. Quin provided figures showing the pool, formed to assist local governments around the state in getting the best rates possible on electricity through a process known as aggregation, has saved the county about $1.02 million since 2002.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Felton said the pool's broad buying power allows it to negotiate favorable electricity rates for members and to mitigate peaks and valleys.

He said reliable energy availability is critical to recruiting business and industry to Texas, and solutions must be found to prevent another disaster such as February's, when stress on the grid caused power outages lasting days and broad criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the grid and has recently endured a leadership shakeup.

"Prospects do not want to come to a state without power, reliable power, and we have faced questions on that subject," said Felton, who serves on the board of the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which allocates incentive money to businesses considering Central Texas.