McLennan County officials pushing jailer raises as budget talks start

Working at McLennan County Jail seemingly has lost its appeal. Applicants are staying away in droves, and the county may try to reverse the trend jail officials are reporting by dangling pay raises and bonuses before would-be jailers.

The McLennan County Commissioners Court received a letter Tuesday from county Human Resources Director Ana Picazo and jail officials Maj. Pam Whitlock and Lt. David Ives outlining the problem and urging immediate action.

Commissioners postponed the matter to Wednesday, when sheriff’s office representatives are scheduled to talk budget matters with commissioners. The court this week is starting interviews with department heads as it crafts a budget for fiscal year 2022, which will start Oct. 1. Setting a tax rate and approving a preliminary budget will take place weeks before the new fiscal year starts.

County Judge Scott Felton said commissioners must weigh inflation as they crunch numbers. On the positive side, property appraisals likely will increase $1.6 billion, year-over-year, according to preliminary tallies. That would broaden the tax base and may give commissioners a chance to lower the tax rate.

“The appraisal district is almost through dealing with all challenges to values, getting comfortable with its numbers. Certified values will come out in August,” Felton said. “I think our rate is going to come down considerably from the prior year. Values have gone far up. There is no need to keep the tax rate where it is. We only need to balance the budget.”

Funding the jail’s needs will figure into the equation.

A package presented Tuesday suggests a 10% increase in the base salary of all jailers and and jail corporals. The move would cost an estimated $1.54 million considering there are 357 budgeted positions for jailers and jail corporals.

“The jail is requesting this increase take effect immediately,” the letter says.

A proposed incentive program would give each new hire a $2,500 bonus upon graduating from the jail academy, another $2,500 after completing one year on the job. Anyone employed by the sheriff’s office in the past two years would not be eligible for the new-hire incentive. Quick action is needed so the jail may begin advertising the new plan, according to the letter.

“Jail turnover is at a five-year high at 24%, and employment applications received by McLennan County are at a five-year low,” Picazo said.

She said the jail has received 159 applications to fill 52 positions. This time last year, 284 applicants had sought employment at the jail. A year ago, 33 employees had left jail employment, while 48 have exited this year.

The human resources department provided commissioners a graph showing McLennan County now has 5.37 inmates per jailer, up from 4.64 inmates per jailer in July last year, though less than the 6.98 inmates per jailer five years ago, when the county was paying a private firm to operate one of the county’s two connected jail facilities.

Felton said several factors are contributing to the jail’s shortfall in human resources. He said struggling to fill vacancies has become a national problem, and finding qualified people to work as jailers has its own challenges.

Felton did not rule out a cost-of-living raise for all county staffers.

“We will take a strong look at that,” he said. “We recognize taxpayers are faced with inflation, and so are our employees.”

