McLennan County officials suggest tips for smooth Election Day on Tuesday

Tuesday marks Election Day for the 2022 in local, state and U.S. midterm elections, and officials expect solid turnout at McLennan County’s 34 polling locations.

Voters are encouraged to get to the polls early and have a plan for how to cast a ballot.

On the ballot, where to vote: Nov. 8, 2022 general election The following are races listed on the McLennan County Elections Office ballots for Nov. 8. Not all voters in the county are eligible to vote i…

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said he expects a strong turnout overall for this election, with 41,453 early votes already cast.

Even as claims of voter intimidation and other polling nightmares have circulated in national headlines this election season, Mark Hays, McLennan County Democratic Party chair, said early voting went off without any major incidents, and he hopes Election Day continues the trend.

“There have been no serious issues of any kind, not even equipment breakdowns,” Hays said.

Chris DeCluitt, Republican Party vice chair, also said he does not expect any complications. He said since the primaries were more competitive, the lines of delineation going into Election Day are pretty well set.

However, Hays said going from five early voting centers to 34 polling locations offers more opportunities for election disruptions to arise. He said a couple vote centers will see a change in election judge, “so it could be a totally different story.”

Goldsmith said registered McLennan County voters can vote at any of the 34 open polling locations across the county, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A full list of vote centers can be found at www.mclennanvotes.com along with photos, maps and exact location information.

Waco First Assembly of God at the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Cobbs Drive is typically the busiest site, Goldsmith said, and voters who choose that site should expect a line. He said voters can consider two sites nearby — Grace Church on Bosque Boulevard and Holy Spirit Episcopal Church on Wooded Acres Drive — to avoid the line at First Assembly.

Hays said Woodway City Hall, which also is not far from First Assembly, usually doesn’t have very many voters.

DeCluitt also cited the longstanding popularity of First Assembly and suggested voters should pick a different site if they’re looking to get in and out quickly.

Regardless of where someone decides to go vote, DeCluitt said they should go as early as they can in the day rather than waiting for the last minute because he suspects there will be a heavy turnout.

Although the recommended time for mailing in ballots has passed, voters who received a mail-in ballot but have not returned it yet can still turn it in by hand by 7 p.m. at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8, and Goldsmith must receive mailed ballots by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who is unsure of the status of their mail-in ballot can use the Ballot by Mail Tracker tool found on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal website.

In order to cast a vote at any of McLennan County’s polling locations on Election Day, a voter must bring a photo ID, which could be any of the following:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

US military ID with photo

US citizenship certificate with photograph (doesn’t need to be current)

US passport

If a voter is unable to present any of the above documents as a photo ID, they can sign a sworn statement at the voting site including the reason why none of the accepted forms is available and present one of the following:

Certified birth certificate

Valid voter registration certificate

Current utility bill, government check, bank statement or paycheck, government document with name and address

If both of those options fail, Hays added that anyone who believes they should be registered to vote in the county can vote provisionally.

“There is no case where someone should be denied a provisional vote if they believe they’re registered,” Hays said.

Hays said when someone casts a provisional ballot they have six days to provide evidence that their registration is valid, which the elections office will then verify and count the vote.

With lower turnout in early voting, Hays said he encourages everyone to get out and vote.

“Tomorrow should be a big day and that’s regardless of what your party is,” Hays said.

Goldsmith said he could start posting results as early as 7 p.m., but more likely toward 7:30 p.m., and the first report will include results from in-person early voting and mail-in ballots.

He said closing the polls will be slightly different from the past, as poll workers are now required to print out a report on the voting equipment, which could take around 45 minutes after the polling location closes and cause results to take longer to complete. This change was also effective for the March primary election.