McLennan County OKs its piece of $26 billion opioid settlement

As McLennan County remains a party to the suit, commissioners last week approved taking part in the settlement.

Bristow said the county immediately receives a $140,000 payment, and becomes eligible to apply for $2.5 million from a state council, guided by physicians and mental health professionals familiar with opioids.

“Obviously, our objective is to get as much as we can. It’s so early, there remains uncertainty,” Bristow said. “It’s going to be significant, as the cases have been consolidated nationally and involve multi-district litigation. We’re working as hard as we can to get them resolved.”

At stake is money for programs addressing the fallout from opioid addiction, he said. Attorneys contend the scourge has left its mark on mental health, indigent health and the criminal justice system.

“There is a broad consequence to these addictions,” Bristow said.

The actual amount the state receives will depend on how many local governments join the settlement. Attorneys for some local Texas governments have yet to decide whether they want to join the settlement or try to secure larger payments on their own. The deadline to join the settlement is Jan. 2.