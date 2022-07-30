McLennan County poised to set property taxes at no-new-revenue rate

McLennan County has proposed cutting its tax rate nearly 5 cents, hoping to give a break to residents battling inflation and higher property values.

But do not plan a celebration yet. The cash that remains in taxpayers' pockets could amount to chump change or a windfall, depending on those property values. Residential property countywide jumped almost 30% in appraised value year-over-year, representing the market value of homes, Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said. On the other hand, the average taxable value of residential property countywide, considering homestead exemptions and limits on annual increases, jumped just shy of 8% compared to last year, according to appraisal district documents.

McLennan County commissioners last week approved a preliminary tax rate of 37.63 cents per $100 valuation for the budget year beginning Oct. 1, the rate at which the county would collect the same total amount of revenue from properties that were on the books last year. The current county tax rate stands at 42.5 cents per $100 valuation. The owner of a $200,000 home who saw no increase in appraised value, which is not likely, could expect a $98 savings on county taxes - a drop from $850 to $752, not including exemptions - under the proposed 37.63-cent rate.

But if that home jumped 30% in taxable value, to $260,000, the tax bill would rise to $978, even at the no-new-revenue 37.63-cent rate.

Most if not all local taxing entities face similar decisions, whether to adjust tax rates upward or downward as residents deal with higher property values. Bobbitt said appraised values for the county jumped from $20.6 billion to $24 billion, year-to-year, including residential, commercial and industrial property.

Home prices in Waco and elsewhere within McLennan County have climbed for months. Homes changing hands in May sold for an average of $350,616, about 29% more than the $271,251 norm in May a year earlier, according to figures provided by the Waco Multiple Listing Service.

Year-to-date through May, the average home sales price reached $309,901, 20% more than $258,229 the first five months last year.

Redfin, which provides real estate analytics, says in an online report that $338,000 was the median price for homes sold in June in Greater Waco, a 59% increase from the median price in June a year earlier.

The county is proposing to lower the tax rate or virtually keep it the same for the fifth consecutive year. It has moved from 50.53 cents per $100 valuation in 2017 to the current 42.5 cents, with a suggested move to 37.63 cents.

McLennan County is operating now under a budget of about $143 million. It has not formally adopted a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. Commissioners have been interviewing department heads and scheduling special meetings to discuss the budget the past few weeks, and will continue.

A vote on enacting the tax rate is scheduled Aug. 30.

Other items proposed in the fiscal 2022 budget, or being considered:

Commissioners voted to include a 9% cost-of-living adjustment, or pay increase, for all full-time county employees in the new budget. McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said commissioners made the move as a hedge against turnover, and to mitigate the effects inflation has had on households of the more than 1,000 people the county employs full-time.

Commissioners recently approved a 10% pay increase for jailers and jail corporals, effective immediately. Jail administration requested the pay boost, saying interest in jail vacancies had stagnated.

The county will increase by $500,000 its contribution to the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund used to provide incentives to business eyeing the area for expansion. The county now will give $3.75 million to the fund annually, a total Waco is expected to match. The county also increased its contribution by $500,000 last year. "I don't look at economic development as an expense. I look at it as an investment. We can prove the return on that investment," Felton said. "We have a lot more at-bats (prospects) than we've had in the past, a lot of opportunities that would fit the community well."

Felton said the county in August will issue $15 million in bonds, generating money for a $30 million to $40 million renovation of former jail space next to the McLennan County Courthouse for use as courtrooms, offices and jury rooms.