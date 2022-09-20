McLennan County raises base pay to $15 an hour

McLennan County commissioners are making $15 an hour the least anyone can make working for the county. Commissioners already voted to give all county staffers a 9% pay raise effective Oct. 1, when the new budget year begins.

Commissioners wanted to make county pay competitive with other employers, including businesses receiving grants from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. Its development incentives are contingent on prospects paying staffers at least $15 an hour and maintaining a pay scale averaging at least $17.50 an hour.

"If we're asking others to do that, we need to do the same," County Judge Scott Felton said Tuesday.

The county also wanted to address employee turnover rates greater than 20% the past two years, he said.

"We've made some significant adjustments, including going up on the COLA," Felton said, referring to the 9% cost-of-living adjustment. "We're doing this to attract people, talented people. Even at the entry level, it takes a lot to replace employees. They can go to fast-food places, or elsewhere, work a very flexible schedule, and beat our hourly wage by a couple of bucks."

The city of Waco last year raised its minimum to $15 an hour, more than doubling the federal minimum wage that remains $7.25 an hour.

Fifteen dollars "is considered a step toward a livable wage for a single individual," said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. She said it was 2020 when the minimum wage for companies receiving local taxpayer-funded development grants rose from $12 to $15 an hour.

Collins, who recruits businesses to Waco, said companies pursuing quality applicants are not likely to balk at paying $15 an hour.

The new Amazon fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway pledged to hire a thousand people making at least $15 an hour when it announce its plans for Waco in 2020. The center opened earlier this year, and Amazon announced a revised starting wage of $15.50 an hour.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the pay raise to $15 for hourly employees was included in the budget commissioners approved, and in the tax rate that supports it.

Chapman said the pay hike will benefit a few staffers, but not many.

Scanning a list, he said two clerical positions pay $7.25 an hour. One employee makes $8 an hour, while a handful make $10 to $12 an hour.

The county has 42 part-time employees. Felton said the raise to $15 would affect "generally entry level or part-time employees on the low end of our wage scale."