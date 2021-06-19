McLennan County rental assistance program gets another $6 million

Hudnell said tenants who have submitted an application before June 30 will be protected once the federal eviction moratorium expires. She said if someone has proper documentation, it takes about seven days to be approved. However, lacking the correct documentation tends to delay applicants more than anything else. The program also requires proof of some hardship directly or indirectly caused by the pandemic.

Hudnell said people are often surprised by what counts as a hardship. Mental health struggles, lost wages and qualifying for extended COVID-19 unemployment benefits all count, but so do indirect costs like the money a grandparent might spend on their grandchild while watching them while their parents recovered from the disease. Eligibility specialists can sit down with each person and sort out what counts and what does not.

To speed the program along, the housing department is hoping to hire a program manager, a case manager and three eligibility specialists to replace temporary workers who have left.

The Waco City Council voted last week to approve the action, but the action was delayed to June 29th after Hudnell presented to McLennan County commissioners.

In the meantime, the seven current Community Services staff members, including Hudnell, have stepped in to process the applications.