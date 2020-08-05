McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate spiked in the first week of July at 22.5%, but that rate has dropped down to 13%, as of Wednesday. The rate of tests coming back positive needs to be below 5% to “feel comfortable,” Deaver said.

Reproduction rate

Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the county’s reproduction rate, or the number of people an infected person transmits the disease to, is 0.85, according to a University of Texas School of Public Health model and one from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The fact that both calculations are below 1 is key for slowing the spread of the virus, Griggs said.

Those figures could change drastically as schools continue to resume in-person activities, with some starting in-person classes in the coming weeks. Deaver said schools must report any instances of a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 to the health district and to the parents of the children in that school, although no response plan in the event of a school outbreak has been developed.

If the health district receives notification that someone on campus tests positive, it would conduct contact tracing of close contacts, who will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days, Deaver said.