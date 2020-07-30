McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; free testing continues

Two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the local death toll to 44, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Thursday, as a fourth day of free testing at local sites carried on.

An 83-year-old white man and a 69-year-old Black woman died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the health district reported. Both died in a Waco hospital.

The health district has reported 35 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in July, following a surge in the number of people testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The deaths reported Thursday demonstrate the disease’s disproportionate impact on people of color. Out of the 44 people who have died from COVID-19 complications, 12 were Latino and 12 were Black, representing more than half of all coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

People of color are dying from the disease at younger ages than their white counterparts, as well. The youngest person to die so far was a 41-year-old Black woman, according to the health district. Six McLennan County residents in their 40s have died from COVID-19 complications, and three people were Black and the other three were Latino.