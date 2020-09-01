McLennan County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases

Local health officials reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing McLennan County’s death toll from the coronavirus to 87 people.

The deaths include an 86-year-old white woman, a 93-year-old white man, a 55-year-old Black man and a 64-year-old white woman, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The health district also reported Tuesday that 99 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 59 people between 18 and 25 years old. A total of 6,454 residents have tested positive for the disease, including an estimated 4,442 people who have recovered and an estimated 1,925 people who are actively sick.

Waco hospitals were treating 30 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, including 12 on ventilators.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said none of the deaths reported Tuesday were associated with a long-term care facility, and all four people died in a local hospital.

An increase in the number of college-age students testing positive, in the age range between 18 and 25 years old, is an “emerging trend,” Craine said. A “majority” of the people in that age range who tested positive attend a local college or university, she said.