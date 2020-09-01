McLennan County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases

Local health officials reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing McLennan County’s death toll from the coronavirus to 87 people.
The deaths include an 86-year-old white woman, a 93-year-old white man, a 55-year-old Black man and a 64-year-old white woman, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The health district also reported Tuesday that 99 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 59 people between 18 and 25 years old. A total of 6,454 residents have tested positive for the disease, including an estimated 4,442 people who have recovered and an estimated 1,925 people who are actively sick.
Waco hospitals were treating 30 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, including 12 on ventilators.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said none of the deaths reported Tuesday were associated with a long-term care facility, and all four people died in a local hospital.
An increase in the number of college-age students testing positive, in the age range between 18 and 25 years old, is an “emerging trend,” Craine said. A “majority” of the people in that age range who tested positive attend a local college or university, she said.
Since Aug. 1, Baylor University has reported 683 people associated with the university test positive for COVID-19, according to its dashboard, which lists 478 people with active infections. The university’s rolling seven-day average percentage of tests coming back positive sat at about 10% as of Monday, with a total of 21,902 tests conducted since Aug. 1.
Additionally, the county’s rolling seven-day average percentage of all tests coming back positive dropped to 15% as of Monday, down from 16% on Saturday but up from 10% about a week before that, according to health district numbers.
The health district also started distributing “kid friendly COVID-19 kits” Tuesday to nine area elementary schools in the La Vega and Waco school districts, including La Vega Primary, J.H. Hines Elementary, South Waco Elementary, Parkdale Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, Kendrick Elementary, Bells Hill Elementary, Cedar Ridge Elementary and West Avenue Elementary. The kits contain hand sanitizer, to-go soap sheets, two face masks, a “wash your hands” wrist band and other educational materials, all in a reusable drawstring bag.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.