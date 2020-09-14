McLennan County reports 54 more COVID-19 cases; free testing available this week

Once that time frame has been established for each person who tests positive, the health services department walks through each day with the person, seeing where they went throughout the day, who they came into contact with and the physical setup of the rooms they were in with other people, DeBeer said. With that information, the department builds a list of close contacts, or people who were within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for at least 15 minutes.

Whether the close contacts wore a mask in the presence of the sick person is not considered part of the criteria for excluding or including individuals as close contacts, DeBeer said. The district follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"One of the most effective tools that we have for controlling the spread of the virus on our campuses is to very quickly identify anyone who may have been exposed to someone who has since tested positive, and to do that, we really need people to self-report as soon as they learn that they've tested positive," he said. "We want them to feel comfortable coming to us, sharing that information, knowing that their person identity won't be revealed, but that we will use the information they share to make sure that the virus doesn't spread on our campuses."