As Joe Biden awaits his inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C., it would appear McLennan County voters are out of step with the majority who sent him there.

But there is more than one way to read the electoral tea leaves.

President Donald Trump won 60.8% of the county’s vote in the November election, a fraction of a point more than in 2016.

McLennan County ranked fifth among Texas’ largest 20 counties in its support of Trump, who carried 52% of the vote statewide. All Republicans on the ballot here won by comfortable margins.

But a close look at the precinct-level results from 2020 shows some trends that give local Democrats hope. Six precincts that voted for Trump in 2016 flipped to Biden in 2020, while only one flipped from blue to red.

Democrats have long been dominant in central Waco, which has heavy minority populations. But they expanded their dominance this year in the city of Waco, picking up majority-white precincts encompassing neighborhoods such as Castle Heights and Brookview, Timbercrest, Texas State Technical College and the Central Texas Marketplace apartment areas.

Biden also made inroads in the county’s suburban areas compared with the 2016 matchup between Trump and Hillary Clinton. While precincts in Hewitt, Robinson and Woodway remain reliably red, the gap narrowed in most of those precincts since the previous presidential election, some by more than 10 percentage points.

For example, Precinct 62 west of Hewitt Drive saw Trump’s point spread narrow from 32 in 2016 to 22 this year. Three large suburban-style West Waco precincts between Bosque Boulevard and Lake Waco remained Republican but lost between 11 and 15 points.

The trend echoed a statewide shift of suburban areas away from solid support of Trump and Republicans, said Ashley Cruseturner, a McLennan Community College history professor who follows election trends.

He said the election galvanized young people and some college-educated adults who might have voted Republican in the past but found Trump’s rhetoric “toxic.”

“No one knows how Republican dominance is going to shake out after Trump,” Cruseturner said. “He brought out a lot of people who hated him. We can’t imagine 81 million people voted based on how much they loved Joe Biden.”

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty said she was pleased with the strides the party made and hopes McLennan County will turn purple “one of these days.”

“We made some real good gains in some mighty white neighborhoods in Hewitt and in some of the suburban districts,” Duty said. “We are seeing a movement toward blue. Was it soccer moms? Was it people moving in and out? We don’t know. But we did have significant increases and we had help in those areas with some precinct chairs really getting after it.”

Her counterpart, McLennan County GOP Chair Brad Holland, dismissed any idea of a Democratic resurgence in the county.

“Most of our analysis was on a countywide basis, but the overwhelming message was that not only was there not a blue wave, but if there was a wave, it was red,” Holland said.

He said Trump posted 11,283 more votes this election than in 2016. There were almost 8,000 more Republican votes in the District 17 congressional race, and State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson got 2 percentage points more than he did four years ago, Holland said.

“That is an impressive increase for his column,” Holland said of Trump. “And across the board, everybody did better in 2020 than in 2016. There was no blue wave and the county got a little bit more red if anything. There was no flipping or diluting, no purpling of the county.”

Both parties saw record turnout in the local 2020 elections: Trump’s McLennan County turnout increased from 48,260 in 2016 to 59,543 in 2020. Biden won 36,688 votes compared to Hillary Clinton’s 27,063 votes in 2016.

Though Trump’s share of the total vote increased slightly, the point spread between candidates in the two elections also narrowed because fewer people voted for third-party candidates this time.

Republicans could find reasons to cheer in this year’s McLennan County electoral map. Only one small precinct in far South Waco flipped from blue to red, but rural areas around Crawford, Axtell, Riesel, Leroy and Gholson intensified their already strong support from Trump.

Precinct 80 around Crawford had a point spread of almost 79 points in Trump’s favor, while Trump had a lead of 73 points in Precinct 69 around Axtell.

Republicans also weakened the Democratic dominance in some urban precincts, especially those with high Hispanic populations. Two precincts in the heavily Hispanic Bell’s Hill neighborhood south of Franklin Avenue illustrate the trend. Precinct 5, which was 86% Hispanic in 2010, voted Biden against Trump with a 44.6-point spread, narrowed from 54.6 points in 2016. The adjacent Precinct 6, which was 90% Hispanic, saw the Democratic lead narrow from 52.8 to 47.2 points between the presidential elections.

Cruseturner said Trump made gains with Hispanic voters in other parts of the country, including South Texas. He said it is important to note that Hispanics are a diverse group, and the change was not dramatic.

“For three years we saw economic growth with wages going up,” he said. “Donald Trump had appeal for working-class folks, though we think of him as a New York real estate developer. It’s not crazy that his appeal would transcend ethnic groups.”

Biden had his strongest support where African-Americans predominate, beating Biden by 84.4 points in the Carver Park area of East Waco and 76.5 points in the Northeast Riverside area.

Cruseturner said the demographic and political changes in McLennan County are gradual but could result in more competitive races. He said the Congressional District 17 seat, which Republican Pete Sessions won in November with 62.5% of the county vote over Democrat Rick Kennedy's 34.7%, is among the ones to watch. Districtwide, Sessions took 56% of the vote, to Kennedy's 41%.

“Go back to 2010, and you couldn’t imagine a Democrat winning this district,” Cruseturner said. “Ten years later you can imagine a good candidate with the right backing winning this district.”

Holland, the GOP chair, said the Republican edge remains as strong as ever.

“We are pleased, but we know that we are going to have to do more to win elections in the future,” he said.

