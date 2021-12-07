McLennan County signs off on participation in McGregor tax reinvestment zone

More of the taxes generated alongside the window-rattling rumble from SpaceX's rocket testing facility in McGregor will be available only for use in sprucing up the industrial neighborhood the plant sits in.
McLennan County Commissioners signed off Tuesday on participating in a Tax Increment Refinancing Zone that McGregor started in 2019 and more recently decided to expand to include most of its 9,600-acre industrial park. Most of the city, county and McLennan Community College taxes generated above current levels in the park are set to be spent on infrastructure improvements there.
SpaceX leases about 4,300 acres in the park, testing rockets that send satellites into orbit and perhaps others someday ferrying humans to Mars, which is SpaceX founder Elon Musk's vision. An existing facility employs almost 600 people involved in those loud dry runs, and city officials have said work is underway on a new neighboring facility where rocket production will take place.
"Parts of the new plant may be operational shortly after the new year," McGregor Mayor Jim Hering said.
SpaceX has been around locally since 2003 and controls nearly half the industrial park. Hering said a more immediate priority is a 600,000-square-foot plant Knauf Insulation will place there. The Germany-based Knauf will employ nearly 170 beginning in 2023.
"We will be building a rail, for one thing, and there will be expansion of a roadway," Hering said of infrastructure improvements needed in the nearly 9,000 acres of industrial land in McGregor and McLennan County. A few hundred acres spill into Coryell County.
The need for infrastructure to serve present and future industrial needs spawned the push to expand Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number 1 from 1,600 to more than 8,000 acres. McLennan County commissioners gave their nod to participate Tuesday, and MCC board Chair K. Paul Holt said he believed his fellow members would vote likewise during their meeting Tuesday evening.
"This is a cool deal," Holt said. "Cooperation from the Waco chamber of commerce, McGregor Economic Development, the county and the MCC board shows they are looking at this as a regional benefit."
Exactly when McGregor would begin installing water lines or sewer lines, building new streets or working on a railroad spur remains a moving target, said Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Economic Development Corp.
"Of course, SpaceX is expanding, and with that growth comes utility needs," Smith said. "It is my understanding construction has begun, they are working on at least one building. They are a private business, a pretty busy one, so we don't routinely make on-site visits. The scope of this latest project and the timing of completion ultimately is up to Mr. Musk. He tends to be the driving force. SpaceX typically does more than it says it's going to do faster than it says it's going to do it. It is an incredible company."
Interest in McGregor, Greater Waco and beyond continues to simmer, but Smith warned against counting rockets before they launch. In any case, he said, generating money for infrastructure upgrades becomes critical.
"The whole area is very hot right now. It's not just McGregor. It's all McLennan County, Temple, Killeen, Belton, greater Austin," Smith said.
McGregor's massive industrial park is owned by McGregor, even the portion in Coryell County, and the city is exempt from property taxes, Hering said. Entities that lease land in the park pay property taxes on improvements, and the tax take from SpaceX is "a significant sum," he said.
A fact sheet presented to McLennan County commissioners shows the taxable value of real property in the newly expanded zone would increase from $57 million in the base year to $471 million by 2062, while $108 million would be generated for infrastructure improvements over the years.
Above the $57 million baseline for property values, revenue on 90% of the taxable property value is limited to use in the zone, while the remaining 10% goes to the taxing entities, as the whole sum would without the TIRZ designation.
With hundreds of SpaceX employees possibly moving to the area, infrastructure needs go beyond the industrial park. McGregor may need to install new streets and utilities for housing subdivisions.
"We don't do anything prospectively until someone comes to us with a request to extend a waterline or sewer line. We take into account the development being considered, lot sizes, value, whether it can more than pay for the improvements we put in," Hering said. "We do anticipate new housing will follow. We are built out to the max, no houses available to speak of."