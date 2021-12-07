McLennan County signs off on participation in McGregor tax reinvestment zone

"We will be building a rail, for one thing, and there will be expansion of a roadway," Hering said of infrastructure improvements needed in the nearly 9,000 acres of industrial land in McGregor and McLennan County. A few hundred acres spill into Coryell County.

The need for infrastructure to serve present and future industrial needs spawned the push to expand Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number 1 from 1,600 to more than 8,000 acres. McLennan County commissioners gave their nod to participate Tuesday, and MCC board Chair K. Paul Holt said he believed his fellow members would vote likewise during their meeting Tuesday evening.

"This is a cool deal," Holt said. "Cooperation from the Waco chamber of commerce, McGregor Economic Development, the county and the MCC board shows they are looking at this as a regional benefit."

Exactly when McGregor would begin installing water lines or sewer lines, building new streets or working on a railroad spur remains a moving target, said Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Economic Development Corp.