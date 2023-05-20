Property values across McLennan County have jumped by double-digits, meaning taxpayers may face higher tax bills unless cities, school districts and the county can adjust tax rates accordingly. Taxing entities have begun their juggling acts as preparations begin for a new budget year.

McLennan County officials likely will have about $2.8 billion more in property value at their disposal compared with last year. Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said he foresees a year-over-year jump from $24 billion to $26.8 billion by the time 2023 taxable property values are certified. Preliminary estimates have values reaching $29 billion, a number that will fall during appeals.

“We must have preliminary estimates made by April 30, and have until July 25 to certify the rolls,” Bobbitt said of the McLennan County Appraisal District. “Normally we’re within a few percent of what we estimate, but stuff happens. It depends on what the Legislature does, how the protests go.”

Bobbitt said his office has held meetings with neighborhood groups and most recently visited the Veterans One Stop on La Salle Avenue to discuss property appraisals and their importance to setting tax rates. The Appraisal Review Board continues to hear from taxpayers protesting their values.

“Many are concerned that increased values directly increase taxes,” Bobbitt said, referring to a common misconception that overlooks the role of tax rates. “We’re seeing a similar number of protests as last year, and expect around 19,000, but people generally understand how the system works. They may not agree with it, but are not as angry as they were in the past.”

Last year, some homeowners went ballistic receiving appraisals reflecting a nearly 30% median increase in home values year-over-year. The jump for single-family homes this year is closer to 10%.

The total countywide tax base, meanwhile, is up by about 21% compared to last year, according to preliminary estimates that do not account for reductions expected with protests. Protests are expected to knock the jump down to 12%.

Lorena’s total tax base, for one, is up by 22%, not accounting for expected protests, while McGregor, Woodway and Waco are up by 13% each, according to MCAD estimates.

Among school districts, Lorena Independent School District is seeing the biggest jump in tax base, at 19%, with La Vega ISD at 17%, and Waco ISD and Midway ISD at almost 12% each.

While Connally ISD’s tax base is up by almost 14%, individual home values in the district are seeing a median increase of about 15%, more than any other district, Bobbitt said last month when he mailed out property appraisals to homeowners.

“Connally ISD has the highest increase due to the state property value study results indicating that the appraised values last year were too low,” Bobbitt said last month. “We’re working with Connally ISD to appeal those findings, but it could be several months. If the state finds the values are too low for three years in a row then the school district will lose some of its state funding.”

State funding separates school districts from other taxing entities. If property values go up, state allocations likely go down, Midway ISD Superintendent Chris Allen said.

“No matter how much we collect, $1 or $1 million, the amount of money we get per student does not change,” Allen said. “The state funds us a basic allotment. Anything in excess of that allotment, it uses for its purposes. Essentially, the state sets that portion of the tax rate used for maintenance and operations, while the district has sole authority to set the amount used to retire debt, but it can’t be changed without voter approval.”

The system adds up to the state funding a smaller share of public schools than it used to, he said.

“Twenty years or so in the past, the state was funding about 50% of the cost of education, with general funds and money gleaned from property taxes,” Allen said. “Taxpayers and the state shared the burden about 50-50. That number for the state now is under 30%. Absolutely, it needs a remedy.”

The Texas House passed a school finance bill that would increase the amount of state money that schools get per student, start adjusting it for inflation and introduce a major change to how funding is calculated each year. The basic allotment, which is the minimum money schools get per student, would increase $90, to $6,250, by next year and to $6,300 the year after, according to the Texas Tribune, which said the allotment has not changed since 2019. The measure, House Bill 100, has remained pending in the Senate Education Committee without a hearing since May 2 and will not advance this session unless it reaches the Senate floor by Wednesday.

The Texas Tribune quotes a Texas American Federation of Teachers analysis of the bill that says it would at best mean an $80 raise for teachers. The allotment would need to increase to $7,671 per student by 2025 just to keep pace with inflation, according to the analysis.

Waco ISD Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis said pending legislation will make setting a tax rate more challenging this year than in the past.

“Hopefully, we’ll know something by the end of May,” Davis said. “Bills are pending in both the House and Senate, and they could drastically impact what the tax rate is. This is a more difficult session to track what’s happening.”

The path between appraising property and setting a tax rate is a winding one. Taxing entities such as cities and school districts use appraisals as starting points. A “no-new-revenue rate” is roughly the tax rate that will bring in the same revenue as the previous year from properties that remain on the books, excluding newly added properties. When property values rise, the no-new-revenue rate generally will be lower than the previous year’s rate.

State law requires taxpayer approval if taxing entities want to set a rate that will bring in revenue above designated limits. Generally, an entity cannot set a rate 3.5% higher than the no-new-revenue rate without voter approval. New bond debt, or debts being paid off, may alter the voter-approval cap.

“Our work is just beginning,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. “Once we understand what the tax base is, we work on calculating our tax rate. To do that accurately, we go through the budgeting process, determine what is important to providing services to the community and to keeping a well trained staff together. We eliminate areas where the public may not think we need to be. We’ve lowered the tax rate the last five years as values went up, and had rates below the no-new-revenue rate the past two years.”

Felton said he cherishes economic development, as bringing commercial and industrial development to the county reduces pressure on homeowners.

Preliminary 2023 totals show single-family residences remain the linchpin of tax generation across McLennan County. Homes with a market value of $19.5 billion represent $13.3 billion in taxable value, the largest category and not far from half the countywide total of $29 billion. The total also includes $5.6 billion in commercial real estate and $1.2 billion in industrial/manufacturing real estate, along with property categories for various utilities, vacant land, mineral resources, commercial and industrial personal property, and more.

Preliminary totals show homes newly added to the tax rolls added $483 million in value, outpacing the $203 million increase enjoyed by commercial and the $205 million in industrial/manufacturing.

But industrial announcements and construction progress on new manufacturing sites are expected to set a brisk pace for next year:

Graphic Packaging International announced it will invest $1 billion placing a paperboard recycling mill in Waco, the largest economic development project the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has ever announced

Knauf Insulation has erected steel for a 600,000-square-foot insulation manufacturing center in McGregor

AstenJohnson, which manufactures specialized products for the paper industry, recently secured a $9.5 million permit to place an accessory building and production equipment on Tirey Road, part of a planned $40 million investment

Allied Steel Buildings will break ground Tuesday for its new manufacturing facility on Bluebonnet Parkway in McGregor Industrial Park.

“We’ve got companies knocking on our door, but if they don’t pay well or if they are not going to last, we’re not interested,” Felton said.

He said Greater Waco and McLennan County are taking steps to improve workforce development, making the region more attractive to prospects. Waco, Texas State Technical College and McLennan County are pooling resources to build a more than $20 million training center in Texas Central Park.

TSTC would operate the center, which would offer hands-on training to existing business and to new companies.

“I can see great growth in 2024 and 2025,” Felton said.