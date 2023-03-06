Some local property owners are crying foul, claiming they paid their taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline but still face interest and penalties.

Frigid weather prompted closings throughout McLennan County during the days leading up to the deadline. County offices, including the tax office, went dark from the afternoon of Jan. 30 to the morning of Feb. 2. But online tax paying remained available, as did a drop-box located just outside the tax office at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue. So the blame may rest with the U.S. Postal Service, the tax office, icy conditions or taxpayers themselves.

McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith said Monday he’s received multiple calls about the situation, surmising that the tax office is referring customers with complaints to their commissioners.

“Several people tell us they dropped their taxes off at the post office a day or two before the deadline, as they always had, but they weren’t postmarked until Feb. 2,” said Smith. “We recognized that a situation was developing, and we started looking into the statute with our attorney. What could we do legally? A long list of taxpayers are on our (commissioners court) agenda tomorrow, asking that penalties and interest be waived.”

Speaking for himself, Smith said he will vote to cancel the debt.

“They don’t need to be penalized,” he said. “People have been understanding. No one has been overly upset, no more than you or I would be.”

Penalties and interest begin surging once the Jan. 31 deadline passes. Literally the next day, on Feb. 1, a 6% penalty and 1% in interest attaches to the unpaid balance. The levy for each goes up another 1% monthly, said Kathy Hollomon, chief deputy at the county tax office.

Martin Lower, 69, who lives on Glenwood Circle in Waco, said he faced penalties and interest totaling $206, in addition to the tax payment he thought he mailed on time. He said he already has paid the extra charges, but feels “disillusioned” about the process and his treatment.

“I went to the post office on Wooded Acres Drive about 5 o’clock on Jan. 30. I thought, ‘If I miss the pickup today, they will get it tomorrow.’ A couple of weeks later, I received a delinquent tax notice. My mail was postmarked Feb. 2. I called the tax office, and a gentleman there told me he was sorry, but they had to go by the postmarked date. That’s how the law is written.”

Lower was told he could take up the matter with county commissioners. He added he believes the problem lies with the U.S. Postal Service, considering his payment carried a postmark three days later than when he mailed it.

Carol Hunt, a Dallas-based spokesperson for the USPS, said records show no weather-related disruptions in mail service during the period in question.

County Commissioner Pat Miller applauded the work of Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs and his staff. She expressed confidence that anyone receiving a delinquent tax notice after meeting the Jan. 31 deadline would see the matter resolved “if they submitted satisfactory proof to the tax office.”

She said commissioners are mindful of weather conditions in late January, and the ongoing waiver process “should help individuals and companies who were unable to access the tax office during the closure.”

But securing waivers from every taxing entity could prove complicated and time-consuming. Smith said commissioners may approve waivers, but their action applies only to county taxes. He said a taxpayer would have to pursue similar relief from other taxing entities: a city council, school board or the McLennan Community College board. The McLennan County Tax Office mails out tax notices for these entities, but each entertains waiver requests.

MCC board chairman K. Paul Holt, responding to a question about requests for waivers, said the board “only became aware of this ‘virtually unknown’ item in the law this year after the county shut down the tax office, probably without recognizing all the unintended ramifications.” He said the U.S. Postal Service appears to have abandoned its unofficial creed, one that guarantees “swift completion of their appointed rounds” in all kinds of weather.

“There was a time that dropping a letter in the post office box earned a postmark for that day,” he said. “The latest in town today is 6 p.m. on Highway 6. Many of the others are only guaranteed a same-day postmark at 5 p.m. Most of us pay our taxes in January, rather than when we first get our tax statement, but if one pushes the edge of the envelope too often, they are bound to get a paper cut. This is what this seems to be.”

Jud Griffis, a local real estate investor, said he owns rental property countywide, and faces asking 16 taxing entities for waivers.

“What I’m frustrated about is the lack of coordination,” said Griffis. “Did someone see this coming? When the tax assessor opened the first 25 pieces of mail, did he notice a problem, maybe get on the phone with all the taxing entities and come up with a plan of action? This is a logistical nightmare, and we need to come up with a plan of action. I called someone on the WISD board, not naming names, but they were not made aware.

“Nobody knew this was coming, which is frustrating.”