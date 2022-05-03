McLennan County to spend $4.4M on arsenic reduction for rural water suppliers

Money earmarked for COVID-19 economic relief will give small water companies in McLennan County a shot at reducing arsenic levels.

Axtell, Prairie Hill, Leroy, Tours, Gerald and Riesel water providers, among others, have battled high arsenic levels in drinking water for decades. On Tuesday, McLennan County commissioners earmarked $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan money to make available to the cause. The total the county hopes to provide to water projects reached $10 million, the $5.6 million balance targeting general water infrastructure.

Commissioners voted unanimously to spend millions dealing with arsenic, but they did not all agree on particulars. Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller represents eastern McLennan County, including the small communities of Mart, Axtell and Elk. Miller said she worries they lack resources to supplement what the county provides to solve the problem, suggesting the county cover all arsenic-reducing expenses in poor areas.

But Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said, "I don't want to get into the business of running a water company, of getting into their boardrooms."

Commissioners generally said the county should set a funding threshold for itself and apply it countywide. County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the county is asking companies seeking grants to provide meter counts. The more meters a company serves, the more money it would receive.

"My reservation is in using 'meter numbers' primarily as the determining factor in the allocation of project funding," Miller said in an email response to the Tribune-Herald. She said three of the four water companies requesting assistance provide water to homes in her Precinct 2.

"Arsenic is a toxic metal linked to conditions such as cancer, skin and circulatory problems, up to death," Miller said. "For that reason, I support also taking into consideration the grave importance of a project developed to mitigate its presence in our drinking water along with that area's meter count. I understand the funding constraints when there are more projects than money, but health and human welfare should be a primary consideration."

Axtell Water Supply Corp., Prairie Hill Water Supply Corp., Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. and the city of Riesel have tried to reduce naturally occurring arsenic in their water, sourced from wells, to less than 10 micrograms per liter, the Environmental Protection Agency's standard.

McLennan County received $49 million in American Rescue Plan funding. After allocating $3 million to Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network Crisis hub and $2.5 million to Waco Family Medicine's new headquarters, it has granted requests from several area nonprofits.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said portions of eastern McLennan County have struggled with high arsenic levels more than 60 years.

"The solution to that is to buy treated surface water and mix that with groundwater to get the parts-per-million down to a level the EPA is comfortable with. There's an old adage that the solution to pollution is dilution," Felton said. "It can be any treated surface water. Most likely Lake Waco would be involved. There have been discussions of Waco extending lines in the (Highway) 84 and (Highway) 31 areas, and branching off to Axtell and Elk water suppliers."

Felton said some water supply companies already are preparing to borrow money, possibly from the Texas Water Development Board, to install tanks for blending surface water and groundwater. He said rural water supply companies also should have in place backup generators.

"There is not enough federal money for everything we'd like to do," Felton said. "But if this covers 25% or more, that's a significant impact."

