McLennan County to weigh role in funding gap for Cameron Park Zoo

McLennan County commissioners Tuesday will ask zoo boosters to account for the skyrocketing price for the bond-funded Cameron Park Zoo expansion and weigh a request for the county to help fill the gap.

Commissioners will host the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, hoping to better understand how a project that was to be covered by a $14.5 million countywide bond election is now estimated to cost between $22 million and $25 million.

Commissioners have a rooting interest, as they called the 2019 bond election and sold the bonds in September 2020.

"Commissioners appreciate hearing directly from zoo representatives," said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. "We know there have been challenges and complications leading to significant overruns."

Those overruns began with bids for the hoofstock barn, which started construction last year. The project cost $766,000, more than twice its budget.

Now the projected cost of a new veterinary and educational complex has risen from $8.3 million to $15 million, and a signature exhibit featuring African black-footed penguins has risen from $4 million to at least $6 million, with another possible $2 million in bid alternates to fund a smaller black-footed cat exhibit and family restrooms.

The cost of a new veterinary and educational complex estimated at $8.3 million last year has risen to $15 million due to inflation, officials said at a Zoo Commission meeting last week.

The zoo society, county and city are being asked to pitch in up to $3.35 million each to offset the expected overruns. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the Waco City Council will vote sometime in August on paying its share. The zoo society is working on its share, having already raised $2.1 million since pledging $1.2 million upfront, said director Terri Cox.

That leaves the county to assess its appetite for spending more money on the zoo.

"The answer to whether we could absorb the costs would be yes, but we would have to justify it to our respective taxpayers," Felton said.

Felton said the bidding process seemingly bogged down, slowing the project's execution and possibly leading to higher costs for labor and materials.

"I think the intention was to go quicker," Felton said. "It was amazing how fast contractors got behind, couldn't get qualified labor. Delays in getting materials compounded the problem. The county did its part in a timely manner. We didn't run into problems selling bonds."

Felton said the county enjoys a stellar bond rating, and would-be buyers "do not consider us a risk of any significance, I do not think."

"If commissioners vote to go ahead and proceed with the project, we could sell bonds and roll the proceeds into a sale already sitting on the books," the county judge said. "Even with approval, there remains much of the project to be completed. It could stretch over two budget years."

Commissioner Jim Smith said "everybody wants to see it happen," referencing the long-term buildout of the Cameron Park Zoo improvements. But he acknowledged he "has a hard time fathoming" how the cost skyrocketed.

Commissioners Will Jones and Ben Perry said they would not comment until after Tuesday's presentation. Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller could not be reached for comment.

Cox said the project has been hit by unexpected inflation and supply chain pressures.

"The cost escalation is out of anyone's hands. Fuel supplies and supply chain issues that have occurred . . . all those figure into escalation and cost. I don't think anybody is surprised these costs have risen. It's a matter of deciding what each entity is comfortable committing to."

Cox said the penguin exhibit and education building could arrive in summer 2024. Meanwhile, the zoo group will continue to pursue donations.

"I think all entities are really excited," she said. "They want to bring this project to fruition. Citizens voted 66.6% in favor, so everyone knows they voted for it and want it."