McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm

Correction: Earlier versions of this story online and in print misstated the 2018 first-day turnout and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed it.

Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election.

The McLennan County Elections Office reported 3,623 in-person early votes Monday, down 1,259 or 25.8% from the first day of early voting in 2018.

One provisional ballot, five limited ballots and 2,144 by-mail ballots brought the total number of votes to 5,773 on Monday.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said the first and last days of early voting tend to be the busiest. He said there was a steady line at the McLennan County Records Building throughout the day, but he doesn’t expect lines to grow until Nov. 4, the last day of early voting.

“In previous (midterm) elections, about 50% vote early and 50% vote on Election Day,” Goldsmith said.

A total of 4,882 McLennan County residents cast their votes during the first day of early voting for the 2018 midterm. The ballot that year included a high-profile matchup between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, as well as a local matchup between Patricia Miller and D.L. Wilson for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat formerly held by Lester Gibson.

The Texas ballot this year includes a matchup between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and O’Rourke, while Miller and Wilson have a rematch in the Precinct 2 race. McLennan County voters will choose a new district attorney in the race between Republican candidate Josh Tetens and Democrat Aubrey Robertson.

Eastern McLennan County voters will also help select the representative for the newly formed Texas House District 13, which also includes five other counties in the area. Democratic nominee Cedric Davis Sr. of Marlin faces Republican nominee Angelia Orr of Hill County. Voters in western and southern McLennan County will cast ballots in the Texas House District 56 race, featuring Republican incumbent state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and Democratic challenger Erin Shank, a Waco attorney.

China Spring ISD and West ISD will hold elections on their tax rates. Crawford ISD will hold an election for a $10 million bond package.

McLennan County voters this year can choose to vote at any of five vote centers for in-person early voting:

Robinson Community Center, 106 West Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Records Building basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300

Early voting hours are as follows:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week through Friday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4.

Goldsmith said overall turnout in 2018 reached 75,787, a number that grew to 98,898 in the 2020 presidential election. After the state government extended the early voting period by one week in 2020, about 70% of voters voted early, Goldsmith said.