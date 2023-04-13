The McLennan County Elections Office is rolling out new voting equipment for the May 6 election, featuring hand-marked paper ballots and self-scanning machinery.

Though there was nothing broken with the 17-year-old eSlates voters previously used, Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said the new equipment from the same vendor, Hart Intercivic, would be easier not only for poll workers, but also for voters.

A recently passed state law will require election machines statewide by 2026 to produce an auditable paper trail. McLennan County wanted to stay ahead of the curve, Goldsmith said. Some counties use hybrid systems, where voters enter a paper ballot into a machine, make selections digitally, then take that paper ballot back to a scanner, but that seemed overly complicated, he said.

Both Hill County and Denton County use the new system McLennan County is implementing.

The plan is to have 10 voting booths available per line at each site, and historically busier voting sites will have more lines to keep voters moving. For example, First Assembly of God could have 30 or 40 booths among three or four lines depending on the amount of space available. Each line will have a ballot printer and scanner.

Voters will check in as normal with a poll worker where they will print off a small slip with a barcode. The barcode does not have any of the voter’s personal information attached, only their ballot style.

A poll worker will scan the barcode and a ballot will be printed that matches the voter’s assigned ballot. Every printed ballot will be in both English and Spanish. Goldsmith said the ballot will look similar to that received when voting by mail.

The voter will take their ballot to a privacy booth to mark their decisions. Votes need to be dark and clearly marked, but the entire box next to the candidate’s name does not need to be blacked out to be counted, he said. The Texas Secretary of State's votetexas.gov says voters should mark choices "using the indelible marker or pen (a marker or pen that cannot be erased) provided to you."

Voters can then take their ballot to a scanner where they will deposit the paper themselves. It does not matter if the ballot is put in upside down, forward or backward. The machine will record the vote immediately upon scanning.

If the machine finds an issue with the way a ballot was filled out — for example, if someone made too many selections on a single race — the scanner will reject the paper and return the ballot to the voter. A prompt will appear on its screen telling the voter what the issue is and in what contest.

The voter then has the opportunity to ask a poll worker for a new ballot to fix the mistake, or cast the ballot as is. Improperly marked ballots returned to poll workers will be marked “spoiled” and locked away, Goldsmith said. One person may receive up to three ballots.

“It’s adjudicated here, so if there’s an issue with the ballot, the voter gets to make the changes and make sure that it’s cast how they intended to cast it,” he said.

Once a voter has scanned in their ballot successfully, a waving American flag will appear on the screen, signaling their vote was cast.

Cast ballots stay in a locked box below the scanner, and the elections office will hang onto them for a retention period in case an issue arises where they must be scanned by hand. Ballots will not be scanned by hand otherwise, Goldsmith said.

“I know some people have a problem with that, but electronic machines, you know, these are developed to count ballots,” he said. “They go through rigorous testing at the federal and the state level to make sure that they are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Most voters will cast their ballot using the new machinery, but an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant touch screen device with a dial, similar to the old eSlate, will be available for voters who are not able to mark a ballot by hand.

Curbside voting will still be available and a bit easier than in the past, Goldsmith said. Instead of bringing a tablet out to the car, poll workers will print a ballot, place it in a privacy folder and give it to the voter. Once they have cast their vote, the ballot will be brought inside and scanned in by two poll workers together.

Early voting for the May 6 election, the new voting system's official debut, will start at 8 a.m. April 24 at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for voters who qualify is 5 p.m. April 25. Visit mclennanvotes.com for more information.