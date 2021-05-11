Mclennan County, Waco to receive combined $80 million in COVID-19 relief

McLennan County will receive $49 million in American Rescue Plan funding, and Waco is due to receive more than $30 million. And that’s just a slice of the money headed to the area.
Each city in the county qualifies for a piece of the relief money from the federal COVID-19 rescue plan. The funding totals more than $360 billion for various state, county, municipal, territorial and tribal governments to cover the cost of paying frontline workers, vaccine distribution, testing and other pandemic-impacted services.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton spent much of Tuesday in a conference call with more than 1,000 county-level leaders learning about the relief funding from the National Association of Counties, the organization that co-wrote county guidelines for the plan. McLennan County's allotment adds up to about 43% of the its almost $115 million in budgeted expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year.
“We’ve got work groups put together to start on this, and of course we’ve already got requests coming in from other entities wanting help from the county,” Felton said. “And so we’ll look at all of those and prioritize.”
Half the funding will arrive this week, and the rest will follow within 12 months. Felson said McLennan County officials still are not sure of the full scope of what the funding can be used for, but the guidelines are fairly broad. There will be multiple follow-up meetings this week to cover more ground.
“There will be reimbursement of costs associated with it,” Felton said. “Our county … we had to purchase a lot. We had to make a lot of accommodations for people to work from home or remotely … and we had to,” Felton said.
An auditor is compiling all of the county’s COVID-19-related expenses. Felton said the county’s pandemic purchases include laptops that could handle video conferencing, cameras, microphones and a lot of hotspots for employees who live in rural areas with spotty internet service.
“It will come in and we can start spending fairly quickly,” Felton said. “We just have to make sure we can backfill the information, to prove that we needed it for everything subject to audit.”
Broadly, the funding can be used to offset negative impacts of the pandemic including economic harm to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries as well as lost public sector revenue, medical expenses and behavioral health care.
Felton said the funding can cover expenses related to the current pandemic response, but could also cover preparations for the next public health emergency. He said expanding courtrooms to allow for social distancing if, or when it becomes necessary again, is a good example of that kind of preparation. The cost of improving air circulation in buildings or improving infrastructure could also count.
Felton said he believes the guidelines are written broadly enough to allow the county or city to give money directly to residents who apply for it, if they can prove they suffered financially or in another way during the pandemic.
He said spending the money incorrectly might end with a county repaying the U.S. Treasury for the amount spent.
“You’ve already spent the money, so it can be a costly, costly mistake,” Felton said.
Felton said while there are no concrete plans yet, there is a chance the cities and county will work together to use their combined funding for a project.
The overall American Rescue Plan also provides about $160 billion for supplies, emergency response, testing, and public health workers to stop the virus’ spread, distribute vaccines more quickly and get the vaccines to more racial minorities after the initial vaccine rollout failed to reach them in the same numbers as white recipients. The plan will also distribute $130 billion to schools to improve protections against COVID-19, help students with learning gaps and emotional issues caused by the instability of attending school during a pandemic. Students of color, disabled students and students learning English as a second language were hit especially hard.
In a fact sheet, the Biden Administration wrote that state and local public employment has fallen by roughly 1.4 million jobs since the pandemic began, and about 1 million of those workers were educators.