Mclennan County, Waco to receive combined $80 million in COVID-19 relief

McLennan County will receive $49 million in American Rescue Plan funding, and Waco is due to receive more than $30 million. And that’s just a slice of the money headed to the area.

Each city in the county qualifies for a piece of the relief money from the federal COVID-19 rescue plan. The funding totals more than $360 billion for various state, county, municipal, territorial and tribal governments to cover the cost of paying frontline workers, vaccine distribution, testing and other pandemic-impacted services.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton spent much of Tuesday in a conference call with more than 1,000 county-level leaders learning about the relief funding from the National Association of Counties, the organization that co-wrote county guidelines for the plan. McLennan County's allotment adds up to about 43% of the its almost $115 million in budgeted expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year.

“We’ve got work groups put together to start on this, and of course we’ve already got requests coming in from other entities wanting help from the county,” Felton said. “And so we’ll look at all of those and prioritize.”