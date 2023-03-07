To waive or not to waive. That was the dilemma facing McLennan County commissioners Tuesday as they debated late fees on taxes due Jan. 31.

Commissioner Jim Smith said he believes commissioners should accommodate taxpayers who file written requests that their penalty and interest be waived. He said closing the county tax office due to icy weather the afternoon of Jan. 30 is a mitigating factor in his decision.

But County Judge Scott Felton said taxpayers had options, including paying online or placing their payments in a drop box outside the tax office.

"We have to think about the other taxpayers, those who did manage to pay on time," Felton said.

He said commissioners could set a bad precedent if the public senses they are not digging deeply into each waiver request.

When the smoke cleared, the court approved granting waivers to eight of 12 taxpayers appearing on Tuesday's agenda. They rejected outright the requests of three taxpayers, and denied requests by real estate investor Jud Griffis on three of the multiple properties he owns, approving the others.

Payments for Griffis' properties that were rejected were postmarked Feb. 15, which most commissioners felt was too long after the Jan. 31 deadline to warrant a waiver. Griffis said Monday in an interview he thought the tax office should have acted in a more timely fashion upon learning taxpayers were facing possibly unwarranted penalties.

Some requesting waivers mentioned hazardous driving conditions that kept them homebound. One said her driveway had iced over, and her internet service was a weather casualty. Commissioners looked favorably upon those who personally visited the tax office the day it reopened, Feb. 2, to settle their accounts.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman and legal counsel Mike Dixon, with the Haley & Olson law firm, advised commissioners during the process, having examined each request for compliance with state law.

When waivers were granted, commissioners most often applied a provision of the Texas Property Tax Code that authorizes a governing body to waive interest and penalty "if a taxpayer submits sufficient evidence to show that the taxpayer delivered payment for the property tax prior to the delinquency date to the United States Postal Service for delivery by mail but an act or omission of the postal service resulted in the payment being postmarked after the delivery date, or a private delivery service for delivery but an act or omission of the postal service resulted in the payment being delivered after the delivery date," according to a summary Chapman provided.

Commissioners, during their discussion, also mentioned a provision of the Tax Code that allows waivers "if an act or omission of an officer, employee, or agent of the taxing unit caused or resulted in the taxpayer's failure to pay the tax before the delinquency and such taxes are paid within 21 days of the date such taxes were due," Chapman said.

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Carol Hunt told the Tribune-Herald it had no reports of delivery disruption during the period in question.

Logistically speaking, the issue could prove nightmarish for taxpayers requesting relief and for governmental bodies weighing the requests. Waivers commissioners granted Tuesday apply only to county taxes. School boards, city councils and the McLennan Community College board of trustees must consider waiver requests applicable to the taxes they impose.

The McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector's office mails out notices for all taxing entities, but the county does not hold waiver hearings for others.

Commissioners and other taxing entities may face months of waiver requests. The time frame for appealing delinquency stretches 180 days, or about six months, county officials said Tuesday.

Penalties and interest begin to accrue Feb. 1, when a 6% penalty and 1% in interest attaches to taxes owed. The levy for both penalty and interest increases by one percentage point each month thereafter. The county after several months will assign the delinquencies to a provider of legal services for collection, said Kathy Hollomon, chief deputy at the county tax office.

Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain in a statement said, in part, "Staff is evaluating the methods available to the city to address the concerns raised regarding penalties and interest on delinquent tax payments within the parameters of State Law. Once a path forward is identified, staff will present this information to the City Council for their consideration."

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city will take requests on a case-by-case basis, if it receives any.

"We haven't had a single call on it, and I just checked with our finance folks," Zakhary said. "If we get requests, we will take them to legal and evaluate each one on whether it has met the burden of proof as prescribed by state law. We also will look at previous history. If this is the first time they were late, we likely will recommend a waiver."