McNamara kicks off reelection bid for 2024 McLennan County sheriff race

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara officially kicked off his 2024 reelection bid Thursday.

"When people ask me if I'm going to run for sheriff again, I tell them, 'I'm too young to retire. I'm just 76,'" McNamara said toward the end of an address to the McLennan County Republican Club, the event that marks the start of his campaign.

During his address to the Republican Club, he also discussed his accomplishments as sheriff and the achievements of the men and women who serve the county under his leadership.

He said the sheriff's office organized crime unit, which investigates narcotics crimes, last year arrested 119 people and seized enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 people.

McNamara said the office has saved the taxpayers of the county $4.5 million by taking over operation of a jail that had formerly been run by a private company. He said the jail houses about 325 federal prisoners for which the county receives $8 million.

McNamara also said the office implemented Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training in the wake of school shootings like the one in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

He said the captain of the SWAT unit conducts training for school guardians around the county.

"We now have qualified and trained people with a mindset to protect kids and other teachers," McNamara said. "If a lowlife coward tries to attack one of our schools, we'll have lead flying in both directions. And we'll kill the creep."

Neither the sheriff himself, nor his deputies, detectives and officers come to work planning to kill a suspect, he said.

"That's the last thing any of us wants to do," McNamara said.

He tells his sworn personnel when they start a patrol shift and they walk out to their vehicle they should look at the back where it says "In God we trust" first, the sheriff said.

"Next take a look at the American flag and think about that," McNamara said.

Only then should they they think about the lettering on the side that says "Sheriff," McNamara said.