Meek chosen for Waco mayor with new council members Borderud, Palmer

“Especially now that we’ve seen our case count continue to spike through spring and summer, and the way it’s disproportionately affected those who are low-income and people of color,” Palmer said.

She said she owes her victory to the deliberately inclusive campaign she ran. Volunteers helped older voters access mail-in ballots, reached out to young voters at Waco ISD to teach them about the voting process and distributed bilingual campaign materials in English and Spanish.

“There wasn’t just one single thing we did,” Palmer said. “We tried to reach across the board.”

In District 3, Borderud was neck-and neck with his opponent Aubrey Robertson for the District 3 spot but won with 51% of the vote. Aubrey Robertson, a trial lawyer and former chief felony prosecutor, serves as a director for the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association.

“I think my emphasis on economic development, managing growth during the pandemic and my focus on infrastructure had resonance,” Borderud said. “I did not expect it to be as close as it was, but I am grateful. I did not expect the emotional roller-coaster from the returns tonight.”