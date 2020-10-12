Meek, Morrow face off in Waco mayoral race

The mayor’s role is expanded and comes with more authority when a state of emergency is declared.

Meek said the city should continue to consult with local health professionals and officials on all COVID-19 related decisions, and he would adopt a similar process to deal with any states of emergency in the future. He also said he’d keeping working with existing nonprofits and organizations that can target the issue from all sides.

“If these recommendations could ever result in future policy decisions that might conflict with other interests, such as economic or mental health interests, we must carefully weigh all of these interests with transparency, alongside experts of all said interests so the right balance can be struck,” Meek said.

Morrow said he’s received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emergency response training for hazardous chemical releases, nuclear emergencies, and risk assessment. He said he’d work closely with first responders if any other crises, like hazardous chemical spills or tornadoes, threw the city into another state of emergency.

“As mayor I would ask the city emergency response team to provide the City Council training on the threats and response plans,” Morrow said.