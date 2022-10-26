Meeting on East Waco rail-trail project slated for Thursday evening

Construction on a new concrete trail through former railroad right of way in East Waco is expected to start next year, and city officials will give residents an update during a meeting Thursday night.

Once complete, the 12-feet wide MKT East Waco Trail will run for about 1.2 miles from the intersection of Dallas Street and Waco Drive to Gholson Road near Brown's Lake. Most of the disused rails were removed years ago, but some remain at cross streets, including Garrison Street, said Jim Reed, capital improvement program manager for Waco.

Reed said the first 1.2-mile stretch is only the starting point for the path, which the city hopes eventually to extend past Gholson Road to Industrial Boulevard.

“It’s nice, because we have ownership of (that rail line) into Lacy Lakeview,” he said.

The project will be mostly funded through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-aside grant program. Reed said the program, which funds bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, is about to start accepting applications again, but the city’s pedestrian infrastructure needs are so great that expanding the rail trail might take a backseat to another project.

He said the $2.4 million grant will cover about 80% of the project's cost. Last year, Waco City Council agreed the city would pay $500,000 to cover the remaining 20%, plus any cost overruns.

“With this economy, that gets us at least a trail with natural amenities like shade trees and lighting,” he said.

The city bought a 3-mile stretch of former Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad right of way in 2013 as a route for a water transmission line from the Riverside Water Treatment Plant to the Gholson area, a project that wrapped about two years ago. When the city bought the path, it had already long had plans for a trail in mind.

The meeting on the upcoming trail project will run from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.