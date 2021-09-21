MHMR Crisis Hub in Waco gets $3 million, Waco Family Health gets $2.5 million

The city of Waco has qualified for about $35 million from the American Rescue Plan.

"This is a well supported project," Felton said of the Crisis Hub.

He said Behavioral Health Leadership Team Waco meets regularly to discuss problems and possible solutions to meet mental health needs countywide. County representatives on the team include Felton, Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson and Jail Administrator Ricky Armstrong.

"Although we have expanded our relationship with MHMR inside the jail, a crisis center keeps people from going to jail if they're not violent but having an episode. They are placed there and treated while efforts are made to place them in a facility offering long-range stability," Felton said. "Same with emergency rooms. They're having a psychotic episode, but they haven't broken the law. They could be taken right to the crisis center."

The building that will become an MHMR-designated Crisis Hub is about equal distance between Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals. It has vacant acreage behind it that would accommodate expansion.