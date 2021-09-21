MHMR Crisis Hub in Waco gets $3 million, Waco Family Medicine gets $2.5 million

At that time, Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt, who had just wrapped up a tenure as police chief, said the center would be a major step in meeting community needs.

“I’ve been saying from the mountaintops for a decade or more we need to address mental health and its lack of funding from the state and federal systems,” Holt said at the time. “We need this to be a holistic response.”

Last year, Waco police answered 433 emergency detention order calls with an average of 8.3 hours spent per call, Holt said in January.

MHMR officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, commissioners heard during a closed meeting about a $3.5 billion economic development project that would create more than 4,000 jobs somewhere in McLennan County. The project has been dubbed “Project Darwin Biggest” by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and industry recruiter Kris Collins, who spoke with commissioners publicly and privately.

During the public portion of the meeting, Collins told commissioners the chamber has enough projects in its pipeline to create 10,309 jobs. These include businesses wanting to build a facility or expand an existing one.

She said SpaceX’s announced plans to expand its rocket-testing facility in McGregor to include rocket manufacturing capabilities would create 400 new jobs there by 2026 and have a $1.6 billion economic impact over 15 years.

