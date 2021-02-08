Midway ISD staff among thousands in Waco-area to receive vaccine this week

The number of people taking COVID-19 tests has fallen alongside the daily case count. At its height, the county recorded 2,700 tests conducted in one day on Nov. 11, and testing numbers hovered between 2,000 and 1,000 for much of November. The daily number fell below 1,000 in December, but has not risen above 600 in the last week.

Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said there was a swell of people taking COVID-19 tests before gathering with family members, catching far more asymptomatic cases.

Shah said local health care facilities have plenty of testing capacity, and the health district is equipped to conduct 1,000 tests a day at public testing sites. But the number of people getting tested has dropped since the holidays.

“We see our hospital capacity getting better, and we can state that we’re moving in the right direction,” Shah said. “We also have vaccines available now, and the high-risk, vulnerable population is getting vaccinated.”

Shah said hospital capacity has been back below 100% at Ascension Providence and Hillcrest for about a week, which is a good sign. But Shah said multiple studies show there could be four times as many asymptomatic cases as there are obvious ones, making symptomatic patients just the tip of the iceberg.

“We don’t have an exact number if you go by the standard,” Shah said. “I can say that there are several asymptomatic cases we hadn’t caught early on, because as you know there was a lack of availability of testing in the first six months of the pandemic.”

