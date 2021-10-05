Miller to run for reelection to McLennan County Commissioners Court

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller will run to retain her Precinct 2 seat, saying she wants to build on the court's accomplishments even as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications.

Chisolm-Miller said she will formally announce her candidacy at noon Friday at the Kelly-Napier Justice Center at 929 Elm Ave. Constable John Johnson and Justice of the Peace James E. Lee Jr. also will announce their decisions to seek reelection in Precinct 2. The public is invited to attend.

Chisolm-Miller became the first woman to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners Court by virtue of her 2018 victory over D.L. Wilson, a Mart Republican and former Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant. She remains the only Democratic county commissioner.

She previously served more than 22 years as administrative assistant to Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson, who retired after 28 years.

"I have enjoyed being a member of the commissioners court, which has done things extremely beneficial to the community and the county," Chisolm-Miller said. "I look forward to a vote of confidence."