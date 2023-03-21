Mission Waco is aiming to build a village of about 150 “microhomes” and small cottages in far South Waco to house people now living in homeless shelters, tents and budget motels.

The ministry plans to close in June on a 67-acre tract on South University Parks Drive near Loop 340, about a mile south of La Salle Avenue.

Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway on Tuesday announced the project, called Creekside Community Village, at meetings of the McLennan County Commissioners Court and Waco City Council.

He said the village would consist of small single-occupant rental units clustered around community facilities, such as a commercial kitchen and a gathering space.

Creekside would offer low-cost permanent supportive housing to people who have been homeless in McLennan County for at least a year. In addition, about a fifth of the population would be volunteers serving the community.

Mission Waco officials are basing the village on the Community First Village in Austin, and have toured that development with top city officials.

“What we’re building will be state of the art, and I believe it is something the community will be proud of,” Calaway told the city council Tuesday.

The property is just outside Waco’s city limits but in its extraterritorial jurisdiction. Mission Waco officials have been talking with city staff about partnering to bring city services such as Waco Transit and utilities to the site.

They are also in talks about using some of a $2.5 million federal housing grant the city received. The city’s allocation plan for the grant, which will be submitted by month’s end, includes $1.6 million for affordable rental housing.

Waco Housing Director Galen Price said the city is continuing to talk about whether some of the grant money could be used for Creekside Community Village.

“We’ve been in constant communication as they’ve looked to develop this project" Price said. “This is not going to solve all the issues related to homelessness, but I do believe that it can assist in helping us address the challenge.”

In an interview, Calaway said the total cost of the project has not been calculated, but based on similar developments he estimates $8 million to $10 million.

Calaway’s proposal got only positive feedback at the council meeting Tuesday.

“This is an inspiring project,” Council Member Josh Borderud said. “This hopefully will be part of the solution, and we’re grateful for you taking this on.”

Mayor Dillon Meek said he is eager for the city to work with Mission Waco on the project.

“I think there’s no perfect location, but I think this hits a really cool spot,” he said. “It’s a beautiful location, proximate to other city services but at the same time a bit isolated. … I’m really excited about this. I think it’s going to be a great project for our community.”

He told Calaway that the project will need collaboration with the city and community institutions to provide services such as behavioral health.

The 67-acre tract, a former sand and gravel mining site currently owned by Lindsey Contractors, is about 400 feet wide and more than a mile long. It is bisected by Primrose Creek, which empties into the Brazos River, and much of it is in a floodplain, leaving about 26 acres for development.

It is flanked on one side by open fields and on the other side, across the creek, by the George W. Bush Little League fields and open land owned by Baylor University.

During an on-site interview Tuesday, Calaway acknowledged that the site is isolated from jobs, shopping and social and medical services that residents need, but said those challenges can be overcome. He said public and volunteer transit will be part of the plan, and once a critical mass of residents moves in, it will make sense for service providers to come to the site.

Calaway said every resident would have to pay rent, but it will cost much less than a budget motel.

“This is not a handout, it’s a hand up,” he said. “You’re going to pay rent, but if you live here the rents are going to be incredibly affordable.”

Creekside Community Village would offer three housing types, based on the Community First model.

“Microhomes” of 100 to 150 square feet would be the smallest and cheapest, offering shelter but no kitchen, bathroom or plumbing. Instead, the structures would be clustered around a centralized bathroom facility with individual external doors and routine cleaning procedures.

“That’s always going to be a sticking point for some people,” he said. “But can you imagine someone who has been on the street for 10 years, hasn’t used a bathroom, and then you give them a bathroom to take care of.”

Residents would also have access to a large commercial kitchen where they could prepare meals and eat.

Residents could also choose slightly larger “hybrid” units paired together for the sake of efficiency, with plumbing. The third housing type would be “park homes” or cottages of about 450 square feet with kitchens, bathrooms and wraparound porches.

In addition to on-site management and volunteers, the community would also offer “dignified work” to residents that would include cleaning and maintaining the village.

“I think it’s important to stress that the neighborhood is designed to promote and encourage community,” Calaway said. “One of our tag lines is that housing alone will not end homelessness for an individual, but community will. And so, from the design of the homes to the design of the bathrooms, it’s all about promoting community. The idea is that when I walk out of my microhome or whatever home, I’m staring at six to 12 other front porches.”

Jimmy Dorrell, the co-founder and president emeritus of Mission Waco and pastor of Church Under the Bridge, is part of the team working to bring Creekside Community Village to fruition.

He said he was motivated to act when in 2021 developers bought and razed the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 11th Street and Austin Avenue, which was home to many residents on the bottom rung of the economic ladder. He said many of those residents ended up on the street despite resettlement efforts.

“It broke my heart,” Dorrell said. “Oak Lodge was probably the cheapest lodging in town.”

He said he has been talking to Meek and City Manager Bradley Ford about the tiny home village idea for more than a year, and he has accompanied city officials to the Community First Village in Austin, which was developed by the nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Dorrell said visiting the site demonstrates how the element of community can turn people's lives around.

"People won't understand the concept until it's right in front of them," he said.