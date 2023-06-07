The Waco City Council made a $1 million agreement with Mission Waco for its Creekside Community Village, a development to offer low-cost housing for people who have been homeless in McLennan County for at least a year. The money will go toward phase one of the project, which will be complete in 2024 under the agreement between the city and the nonprofit.

The project's 67-acre tract at 3810 S. University Parks Drive will one day hold an estimated 328 units of various housing types reserved for the county’s lowest earning residents.

“Our strategic housing plan identified a shortage of units, most notably in the category of persons who fall within 0 to 30% of the area median income,” Housing Director Galen Price said in a presentation to the city council Tuesday. “This project provides units for those individuals in addition to providing units for those who need permanent supportive housing.”

Price said there were more than 200 people in Waco considered homeless during the last Point-In-Time Count, an annual one-night count of the homeless population. The Mission Waco project could free up space in shelters, as clients who are ready to take the next step toward self-sufficiency can move into supportive housing, he said.

The project is just outside Waco city limits but inside the extraterritorial jurisdiction, and borders the George W. Bush Little League fields.

About a fifth of the village population will be volunteers serving the community, and Price said the development has the potential to become a mixed income development, “as a percentage of residents will be persons who are not formerly homeless, but just who choose to live in this community.”

Housing types will include:

51 RV sites

106 “partially plumbed” hybrid units paired together with plumbing

Six 450-square-foot family bungalow homes with kitchens, bathrooms and wraparound porches

165 microhomes of 100 to 150 square feet with no kitchen, bathroom or plumbing.

Units without plumbing will be stationed around centralized bathroom facilities with individual external doors, and residents without an in-unit kitchen will have access to a large commercial kitchen. They will still have to pay rent but at a much lower rate than a budget motel.

Since the development will be outside of Waco’s city limits, the RVs will not require permits that have to be renewed regularly. Mayor Dillon Meek said over time RVs can become worn down and asked that a requirement of the city’s agreement to fund the project be added to ensure a standard of care for the units.

“I trust John (Calaway) completely, but I suspect that this village will be going on for years and years to come and just want to make sure that when Calaway and his team are not managing as there’s RVs that are on-site that there’s some sort of standard of care,” Meek said.

“I’m fine with having RVs on-site and I’m not saying that these need to be the, you know, primo, nicest RVs ever, but just prohibit dilapidation of significant disrepair.”

Council Member Darius Ewing said the development would likely have park model homes, similar to Community First Village in Austin which Creekside is modeled after, rather than the conventional back-in and hook-up RV.

The plot of land, about 400 feet wide and more than a mile long, will be purchased by Mission Waco from owner Lindsey Contractors for $1,450,000 at the end of the month.

City council approved the nonprofit’s request for $1 million for land acquisition Tuesday in a of 5-1 vote, with Council Member Alice Rodriguez dissenting. City funds will come from the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the remaining $450,000 has been secured through private funding, Price said.

Per the city’s funding agreement, 35 out of 40 of the units built in phase one will considered affordable for Waco’s lowest income earning population making 0 to 30% of the area median income. Price said they will be required to remain affordable for a minimum of 20 years, and Mission Waco will be in charge of the property for the entirety of the 20-year affordability period.

Location concerns

Rodriguez said she does not like the location of the project as it is narrow and in proximity to the ballfields. She raised concerns about fencing separating the houses from the Little League facility and contrasted it from the Austin model, which sits farther outside city limits.

“I just wanted to keep it separate from the baseball fields that are next door to it,” Rodriguez said. “I just want to protect our kids and them from flying balls from everywhere. I think it’d be a safety issue for both the ballfield and the homes there.”

Price said as the developer works through site engineering they will figure out how the housing works with the ballfields. He said it is their intent to have fencing on both sides of the property. The requirement of perimeter fencing was added to the terms of the funding agreement.

Additionally the first phase must start by February and be completed by December 2024 under the contract.

The location is isolated enough to be a standalone community, but also close enough to services in the city that the homeless population rely on, Meek said.

“I think that this is a location where that can be achieved and there can be security, and also meeting a critical need which is provide a space in our community for people to go get housing," Meek said. "And I think that right now some of the folks that will hopefully be able to take advantage of this don’t have an option and so they are in our streets, and this is a good, safe spot for people to get the healing and hope that they need.”

Other business

The council decided to postpone until its June 20 meeting any decision on a multifamily development to be built near the intersection of Old Lorena Road and U.S. Highway 84.

Also Tuesday, the council approved a mining and excavation operation bordering the Brazos River near Lake Shore Drive. There was no opposition during a hearing on the operation.