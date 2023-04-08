Blake DeMaria runs a barbecue joint on Elm Avenue that dates its founding to 1946. Some customers call it a "hole in the wall," a description DeMaria does not beef about. What he won't abide is actually running such a place.

To address his restaurant's shortcomings, DeMaria has secured $55,046 in grants from a city of Waco-created pot called We All Win Small Business Support Program. So far, 40 small businesses that proved they took a financial beating from COVID-19 or from nearby street work have qualified to receive almost $1.2 million between them. They asked for $3.7 million, but rules and monetary limits cut total approvals by two-thirds. Ten times that many businesses have applied for more than $16 million, with many applications still pending.

The grants are not handouts but give small, sometimes mom-and-pop shops financial breathing room, DeMaria said. They get a chance to survive, maybe do something with their place they long dreamed of doing.

Appearances and ambience matter, even when the grub de rigueur comes served on butcher paper with white bread on the side. DeMaria, like other business owners and operators on Elm Avenue, has had mankind and machinery perched outside his front door, or nearby, for months going on years. Crews continue to busy themselves giving the street a facelift from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard nearly to Interstate 35.

Combine infrastructure work with COVID-19's lingering impact, and some Elm Avenue merchants have suffered bottom lines slipping from black to red.

DeMaria said he knows the feeling, though patronage runs so deeply at DeMaria's that customers never abandoned the place. They simply dodged the cones, detours and debris as they created new paths to its door.

"The work has gone on so long now, I can't remember what things were like without it, before 2019," DeMaria said.

He said the current iteration of the family business, Tony DeMaria's Bar-B-Que, arrived on Elm Avenue in 1995, well before momentum turned in favor of returning the street to a semblance of its former prominence. Private investment has built apartments and hotels, created demand for restaurants and shops, even returned banking to Elm Avenue, with TFNB Your Bank For Life placing a branch there.

Public money, meanwhile, has built sidewalks, installed and repaired water and sewer infrastructure, and made grants available to business owners suffering financial hardship at worst, inconvenience at least.

DeMaria's is among the businesses approved to tap the fund Waco created from federal American Rescue Plan Act money, local property taxes designated for Tax Increment Financing zones and local sales tax revenue designated for the Barriers to Success Grant Program. About $3.6 million comes from the American Rescue Plan, $1 million from TIF Zone 1, $250,000 from TIF Zone 4 and $350,000 in sales tax revenue.

DeMaria will use his approximately $55,000 to make his facade more attractive, install windows, remodel his dining room and raise the ceiling.

"We want to make it more modern," DeMaria said. "People may call it a hole in the wall, but we want to create a nice experience."

DeMaria repeated his view that business owners are not bilking the system.

"I wasn't just asking for money for the sake of it. We're trying to make our places nice for the street, for the city and for ourselves. … We're doing something we wouldn't be able to do otherwise," he said. "The application process includes providing receipts and cost estimates, which proves what we're doing with the money. It is proof we're not taking handouts."

DeMaria said he worked closely with the city during the application process. He said he believes officials felt incentivized to assist business owners "due to COVID and the years of no one being concerned about Elm Street."

Galen Price, who tracks Waco's We All Win program for the city, said a committee considers each application. Committee members include representatives of the Cen-Tex Hispanic and Cen-Tex African American chambers of commerce; Startup Waco, which provides office space and business counseling; banks, including TFNB Your Bank For Life; and City Center Waco, a nonprofit dedicated to city planning and economic development.

Price said the committee assigns scores on factors such as gross revenue, business type, years of operation and location. He said applicants may be asked to provide tax returns or other verifying information. The pandemic and work on Elm Avenue are considerations.

Waco City Council must consider grant awards exceeding $50,000, and on Tuesday approved four falling into that category. Grantees in that group include Tony DeMaria's, $55,046; Boardwalk on Elm, 904 Elm Ave., $99,750; Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave., $64,498; and Craig Childers, sole proprietor doing business as Brylder's Trucking, 1712 Colcord Ave., $51,816.

Boardwalk on Elm is a mobile food park selling fast food. Its $99,750 award includes $20,000 from ARPA and $16,000 from Barriers to Success already allocated, according to paperwork in the council agenda packet. DeMaria gets $51,000 from ARPA, $4,046 in TIF money for its facade; and Revival Eastside Eatery gets $38,000 from ARPA, $26,498 from TIF for facade upgrades.

Childers, 46, said his is a one-person, one-vehicle trucking company. He will use his $51,816 in ARPA money to maintain and buy fuel for his rig.

Merchants on Elm Avenue are well represented on the list of 40 small businesses so far approved to receive funding.

Others include Nappy Roots, OTB Cyclery, Elegant You, Jockey Club Beauty & Barber Shop, Marilyn's Gift Gallery, GG's Flower Hut, Carr's Beauty Supply, 310's Kitchen and Jockey Club barber and proprietor Miles Adanandus, according to a list provided by the city of Waco.

Marilyn Banks, whose Marilyn's Gift Gallery is among the oldest shops occupying Elm Avenue, said her grant helped to replace her roof.

The 40 so far approved to receive funding requested grants totaling $3.7 million. They will receive $1.19 million between them.

The program has received 414 requests valued at $16.1 million. They are in various stages of processing, with 71 pending review by city staff; 48 working to submit requested documentation; and 29 being processed by staff.