A federal provision to mitigate pandemic-era food insecurity will be no more come March, meaning at least $95 less in monthly benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program users.

Though the federal 2023 omnibus spending bill Congress passed in December extends some successful nutrition programs, Waco-area food banks worry inflation could cause some families to wonder once again where their next meal may come from.

In the beginning of the pandemic, governments mobilized to provide access to food to people already using SNAP benefits through several outlets, including increased monthly benefits, stipends to cover summer meals in the absence of in-person meal sites organized by schools, and programs in rural areas that delivered food directly to recipients.

Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty spokesperson Craig Nash said the measures enacted were meant to help not only people already experiencing food insecurity but also those were thrust into it, as school closures and job losses left some wondering how to make ends meet and put food on the table.

At a time when many would assume food security rates would decline, the newly implemented efforts actually held food security rates level.

“The things we learned during the pandemic kind of helped us learn better ways to do things,” Nash said.

According to a report from the Urban Institute, at the start of the pandemic 21.6% of adults in the United States reported living in a food insecure home. That number dipped to 15.3% by April 2021 with coordinated public and private efforts, but rose back to 21.4% by June 2022 as COVID-19 assistance decreased.

In March 2020 states were given the option to accept funding for emergency allotments to SNAP recipients. The emergency allotments effectively boost monthly Electronic Benefit Transfers, the mechanism for providing SNAP benefits, up to the maximum amount for a recipient's household size, or by $95, whichever is higher. Texas is among 32 states that have continued to opt for the extra allocation since it became available in 2020.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act that Congress passed Dec. 29 officially terminates monthly emergency allotments after February, resulting in a loss of at least $1,140 in yearly benefits. There will be no phase-out month. The provision ends with the issuance of February benefits.

“This was always going to end. … This was just the time that it happened,” Nash said.

The maximum monthly benefit amount for a family of four in 2023 is $939. However the estimated average monthly benefit, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, is $718, resulting in a deficit of $221 per month for the average family of four. Income is a major factor in determining monthly benefit eligibility, alongside a range of other considerations. In Texas, SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfers are made available through users' Lone Star Cards, which can be used for eligible food purchases in the same way as debit cards.

Mission Waco President and Executive Director John Calaway said the cut to benefits comes at a time when families are already struggling to keep up. Many people lost their jobs and lost access to food during the pandemic. Though job prospects have since improved, more people now struggle with inflation of food prices and higher rent or property taxes.

“You kind of traded one problem for another,” Calaway said.

Wage increases have not kept up with the rising cost of living, a trend COVID-19 did not start but exacerbated. Gas prices also reached record highs in 2022.

According to Rent.com’s rent report for January 2023, the national median rent price in January 2020 was $1,585. The median has since increased to $1,979.

Inflation of food prices has far outpaced wage increases, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2023 Food Price Outlook reporting the total price of grocery store purchases grew 11.4% in 2022.

Food prices as a whole, including restaurant meals, increased by 9.9% in 2022, following increases of 3.4% and 3.9% over 2020 and 2021, respectively. USDA predicts all food prices to increase another 7.1% in 2023.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released Tuesday, U.S. wages and benefits at the end of 2022 were up 5.1% compared to a year earlier, showing rapid growth compared to recent history but well short of the increase in food prices.

Calaway said a third of customers who shop at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Food Market use SNAP benefits regularly. The nonprofit grocery store provides affordable and healthy food to residents living in the North Waco food desert.

Tasha Roberts, a policy analyst with the Baylor collaborative, said with grocery prices being higher now than when the SNAP supplements began, it is reasonable to think that families who were using the allotments will feel the sting.

Caritas assistant executive director Charles Harris said his organization’s food distribution center has seen an increase in traffic since the pandemic, and food banks could see the downstream effects of the loss of SNAP emergency allotments.

“I can only imagine that, that being the case, they will come in more frequently to visit our food bank, so I’m sure we will see an increase in people,” Harris said.

Salvation Army spokesperson Dinah Mills said the Waco organization is giving out double the amount of food it was in October, and it is able to thanks to generous donations. She said the organization already is seeing more first-time families come through the food pantry for groceries and she expects that as SNAP benefits decrease, “we will see more of a demand on nonprofits and churches moving forward.”

Roberts said families could also be required to find ways to supplement the loss in the absence of other income, including forfeiting unnecessary utilities, walking rather than paying for gas, relying heavily on nonprofit resources and skipping out on grocery shopping altogether.

“When those benefits change or whenever that shifts, it sometimes forces a family into making tradeoffs or decisions about how to make up that gap,” Roberts said.

Though the end of emergency allotments is poised to introduce a new deficit, other pandemic-era provisions that have shown promise are being solidified in the national nutrition landscape.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed a fifth round of Pandemic EBT food benefits for summer 2023, resulting in $391 per eligible child for families who do not have access to federally funded summer meal programs. The P-EBT program, separate from the emergency allotment program that is ending, started in response to COVID-19-related closures that dramatically limited access to federally funded school meals.

Further, the 2023 federal omnibus spending bill includes provisions that will make permanent summer EBT and non-congregate meal programs, like the nationwide expansion of the Baylor collaborative’s Meals-to-You program that delivers meals directly to rural students who could not easily access summer food programs.

“From a child nutrition standpoint there were some good things to come out of the omnibus,” Roberts said.

Jubilee Food Market’s Add Milk pilot — a program that refunds the full value of milk purchased through SNAP — will continue regardless, Executive Director Calaway said. Caritas’ food assistance program does not require SNAP eligibility.

Roberts said it is important that SNAP users to go to yourtexasbenefits.com to make sure their information is accurate and to check changes in their benefit amount. The changes in benefits will be automatically applied to users’ accounts.