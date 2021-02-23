More Federal aid available in McLennan County after winter storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An overview of the rental assistance program can be found at https://covidwaco.com/rental-assistance/. To qualify, applicants must come from households making no more than 50% of the area’s median. Applicants can also qualify if one person in the household has been unemployed for at least 90 days or if their place of employment is closed or off-limits because of COVID-19.

The city housing department’s first disaster relief program only applied to Waco and drew several hundred applications, said Michael Stickly, a team leader on the program for the city.

“It is a different funding source and it is a lot more user-friendly,” Stickly said of the new program. “I know people had issues with the first one. It just wasn’t very streamlined.”

He said applicants need to have some proof of hardship, which could include a layoff or furlough notice or other documents.

“My supervisor and her boss worked pretty hard the last several weeks to get this program up and running from a new grant funding source we received,” Stickly said.

The Small Business Administration has loans of up to $200,000 for individuals and can be reached at 1-800-659-2955 or https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.