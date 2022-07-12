More limits on outdoor watering announced for McLennan County cities

Several smaller McLennan County cities have rolled out their own limits on water use since Waco announced restrictions last week in response to drought conditions dropping the level of Lake Waco. Hewitt and Woodway have announced mandatory restrictions, and Bellmead and Robinson have announced voluntary measures. The restrictions generally amount to limits on when outdoor watering is allowed. As of Tuesday, Lake Waco, the area’s main water source, sat at 454.79 feet above sea level, more than 7 feet below the normal authorized level and the lowest since 2006. Waco has recently seen high temperatures with very little rain, with a high of 108 degrees recorded Tuesday. So far this year, the National Weather Service has recorded 8.85 inches of rain at Waco Regional Airport, 40% of the usual amount by this point in the year. The city of Waco announced water-use restrictions that take effect Wednesday under stage 2 of its drought contingency plan. Stricter enforcement of the restrictions will start next month, and cities that buy water from Waco also must implement restrictions. City officials have said the measures are intended to ensure adequate water supply in the months ahead. Under Waco’s rules, no one may water between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and watering is forbidden for everyone on Thursdays. Residences with odd-numbered addresses may water during the allowed hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and residences with even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Nonresidential customers can water on Mondays and Fridays.

Hewitt

Hewitt announced restrictions that will take effect Thursday. They will remain in effect until further notice and carry criminal penalties if broken, according to a city press release. The press release also says a city well is out of commission. Hewitt buys some water from Waco but produces about 85% of its water from groundwater wells. Hewitt’s schedule is the same as Waco’s. All watering is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Thursdays. Residences with odd-numbered addresses get Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses get Wednesdays and Sundays, and nonresidential customers get Mondays and Fridays. Hewitt allows the use of hand watering or soaker hoses on designated days, plus two additional days, according to its press release.

Woodway

Woodway announced lawn watering restrictions that will start Friday. Violations of the restrictions can result in a fine of up to $500 per day per violation, according to a city press release. The city is hoping to reduce water use by 25% with the restrictions. Under Woodway’s restrictions, no watering is allowed between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. or on Fridays. During the allowed hours, all customers at odd-numbered addresses may water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Customers at even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays. Hand watering is allowed on all days of the week. Washing of personal vehicles and filling of pools is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on designated watering days.

Bellmead

Bellmead is asking residents to voluntarily reduce water use, and is changing the hours on splash pads at city parks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, which will take effect Monday. Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city has seen an increased demand for water because of the drought, but remains in a good position. He said Bellmead gets all of its water from groundwater wells, and for the past few weeks, the city has been pumping about 1.2 million gallons of water per day. Zakhary said the city is asking residents to use less water in general, to not water during peak hours and to avoid washing personal vehicles at home. Zakhary said the city is aiming to reduce water use by 20%, and hoping to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions. “We would much rather ask people to comply voluntarily than force mandatory restrictions,” Zakhary said.

Robinson

Robinson is also asking residents to voluntarily reduce water use, but with more specific guidelines. City Manager Craig Lemin said the city wants to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions. “We hope these voluntary restrictions will reduce water usage,” Lemin said. “If usage comes down, we won’t have to implement mandatory restrictions.” Robinson is asking residents to limit landscape watering to two designated days a week, with none between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and to minimize or discontinue nonessential watering. Designated watering days for odd-numbered addresses are Wednesday and Saturday, and designated watering days for even-numbered addresses are Thursday and Sunday.

Several smaller McLennan County cities have rolled out their own limits on water use since Waco announced restrictions last week in response to drought conditions dropping the level of Lake Waco.

Hewitt and Woodway have announced mandatory restrictions, and Bellmead and Robinson have announced voluntary measures. The restrictions generally amount to limits on when outdoor watering is allowed. As of Tuesday, Lake Waco, the area’s main water source, sat at 454.79 feet above sea level, more than 7 feet below the normal authorized level and the lowest since 2006.

Waco has recently seen high temperatures with very little rain, with a high of 108 degrees recorded Tuesday. So far this year, the National Weather Service has recorded 8.85 inches of rain at Waco Regional Airport, 40% of the usual amount by this point in the year.

The city of Waco announced water-use restrictions that take effect Wednesday under stage 2 of its drought contingency plan. Stricter enforcement of the restrictions will start next month, and cities that buy water from Waco also must implement restrictions.

City officials have said the measures are intended to ensure adequate water supply in the months ahead.

Under Waco’s rules, no one may water between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and watering is forbidden for everyone on Thursdays. Residences with odd-numbered addresses may water during the allowed hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and residences with even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Nonresidential customers can water on Mondays and Fridays.

Hewitt

Hewitt announced restrictions that will take effect Thursday. They will remain in effect until further notice and carry criminal penalties if broken, according to a city press release. The press release also says a city well is out of commission. Hewitt buys some water from Waco but produces about 85% of its water from groundwater wells.

Hewitt’s schedule is the same as Waco’s. All watering is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Thursdays. Residences with odd-numbered addresses get Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses get Wednesdays and Sundays, and nonresidential customers get Mondays and Fridays.

Hewitt allows the use of hand watering or soaker hoses on designated days, plus two additional days, according to its press release.

Woodway

Woodway announced lawn watering restrictions that will start Friday. Violations of the restrictions can result in a fine of up to $500 per day per violation, according to a city press release. The city is hoping to reduce water use by 25% with the restrictions.

Under Woodway’s restrictions, no watering is allowed between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. or on Fridays. During the allowed hours, all customers at odd-numbered addresses may water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Customers at even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays.

Hand watering is allowed on all days of the week. Washing of personal vehicles and filling of pools is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on designated watering days.

Bellmead

Bellmead is asking residents to voluntarily reduce water use, and is changing the hours on splash pads at city parks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, which will take effect Monday.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city has seen an increased demand for water because of the drought, but remains in a good position. He said Bellmead gets all of its water from groundwater wells, and for the past few weeks, the city has been pumping about 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

Zakhary said the city is asking residents to use less water in general, to not water during peak hours and to avoid washing personal vehicles at home. Zakhary said the city is aiming to reduce water use by 20%, and hoping to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions.

“We would much rather ask people to comply voluntarily than force mandatory restrictions,” Zakhary said.

Robinson

Robinson is also asking residents to voluntarily reduce water use, but with more specific guidelines. City Manager Craig Lemin said the city wants to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions.

“We hope these voluntary restrictions will reduce water usage,” Lemin said. “If usage comes down, we won’t have to implement mandatory restrictions.”

Robinson is asking residents to limit landscape watering to two designated days a week, with none between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and to minimize or discontinue nonessential watering. Designated watering days for odd-numbered addresses are Wednesday and Saturday, and designated watering days for even-numbered addresses are Thursday and Sunday.