More nonprofits get piece of COVID-19 relief money for McLennan County

McLennan County Commissioners on Tuesday approved uses for another $450,000 from a pool of almost $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Friends For Life, whose services target older and disabled residents, received a $348,000 allocation. County leaders continue to conduct hearings and assemble requests on how best to spend $49 million in American Rescue Plan money.

There was little doubt Friends For Life met the description of a worthy grant recipient. County Judge Scott Felton said by phone the nonprofit "pretty much had to shut down during COVID-19." He said clients normally assigned to Friends For Life's adult day care and guardianship programs had to stay away in droves, drying up the organization's revenue stream.

"The county uses their guardianship services to help people who may not have individuals to take care of them," Felton said.

Getting help in a pinch may put Friends For Life on the road to long-term recovery, he said.