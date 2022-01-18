More nonprofits get piece of COVID-19 relief money for McLennan County

McLennan County Commissioners on Tuesday approved uses for another $450,000 from a pool of almost $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Friends For Life, whose services target older and disabled residents, received a $348,000 allocation. County leaders continue to conduct hearings and assemble requests on how best to spend $49 million in American Rescue Plan money.
There was little doubt Friends For Life met the description of a worthy grant recipient. County Judge Scott Felton said by phone the nonprofit "pretty much had to shut down during COVID-19." He said clients normally assigned to Friends For Life's adult day care and guardianship programs had to stay away in droves, drying up the organization's revenue stream.
"The county uses their guardianship services to help people who may not have individuals to take care of them," Felton said.
Getting help in a pinch may put Friends For Life on the road to long-term recovery, he said.
Also receiving funding nods from commissioners on Tuesday were the Cenikor Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to drug and alcohol rehabilitation, which will receive $24,500; and the Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund, a grant program targeting small, minority-owned businesses, which will get $50,000. The program is championed by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioners previously have approved $3 million of the county's COVID-19 relief money for a Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network crisis hub, and $2.5 million for a new Waco Family Medicine headquarters.
Felton and commissioners Tuesday said they intend to devote more time exclusively to setting funding priorities. County Administrator Dustin Chapman said scheduling a work session for early next month has become a priority.
Also on the commissioners' to-do list is getting legal questions answered on spending American Rescue Plan funds to transform an old city jail into courtroom space. The decades-old lockup at Columbus Avenue near Fifth Street, behind the McLennan County Courthouse, could go a long way toward relieving the country's space crunch. County officials have said the estimated $30 million renovation may include qualifying COVID-19-related components, including heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
Dallas-based Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects is working with commissioners to devise a plan. The county also has enlisted the services of accounting firm BKD and engineering consultant Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam as it examines the eligibility of funding requests.