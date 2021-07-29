Most McLennan County courts would move, some to former jail, under long-range courthouse space plan

Some judges and county employees grumble behind closed doors that those discussions did not take place until after the county's proposed plan was put together.

County officials are mindful of trying to keep the "historical significance" of the courthouse intact while remaining within boundaries set by the Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act, Felton said.

No cost estimate was discussed Tuesday, but Felton said the county is set to sell $15 million in bonds in August, which could be used to pay a portion of the tab. Also, the county received $49.8 million from the American Rescue Plan, the federal COVID-19 relief package, and part of those funds possibly could be used for health-related measures in the renovation like heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other health-related other areas.

The county has a head start on its expansion plans, spending $1 million to gut the old downtown county jail on Columbus Avenue and $200,000 to prepare the old grand jury chambers on the fourth floor of the courthouse for the temporary home to the newly created County Court-at-Law No. 3.