Most McLennan County courts would move, some to former jail, under long-range courthouse space plan

It is no secret McLennan County steadily has been outgrowing its stately, 119-year-old courthouse.
Over the years, county officials have used Band-Aids and bailing wire for temporary fixes to long-term space problems at the McLennan County Courthouse and courthouse annex. But now, with the "good problem" of having to find space for two new courts created this year by the Texas Legislature, county commissioners are looking to spend some major bucks for more long-range solutions. A former downtown jail next to the courthouse will play prominently in the shuffle.
While not all courthouse officials, including a few judges, are enamored with the county's plan, all agree something must be done. County commissioners on Tuesday reviewed a plan drafted by Dustin Chapman, county administrator; T.J. Jackson, county maintenance director; Zane Dunnam, county engineer; Ken Bass, purchasing director; Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry; and County Auditor Frances Bartlett.
Commissioners acknowledged the plan is just a draft and that changes inevitably will be made, especially after they hire architects with experience in courtroom design, historic preservation and courthouse renovation in coming months. County Judge Scott Felton said county officials discussed plans with judges on all levels of the courthouse, from justices of the peace on the first floor to 10th Court of Appeals justices on the fourth floor, plus District Clerk Jon Gimble and Sheriff's Lt. Lionel McGee, chief of courthouse security.
Some judges and county employees grumble behind closed doors that those discussions did not take place until after the county's proposed plan was put together.
County officials are mindful of trying to keep the "historical significance" of the courthouse intact while remaining within boundaries set by the Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act, Felton said.
No cost estimate was discussed Tuesday, but Felton said the county is set to sell $15 million in bonds in August, which could be used to pay a portion of the tab. Also, the county received $49.8 million from the American Rescue Plan, the federal COVID-19 relief package, and part of those funds possibly could be used for health-related measures in the renovation like heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other health-related other areas.
The county has a head start on its expansion plans, spending $1 million to gut the old downtown county jail on Columbus Avenue and $200,000 to prepare the old grand jury chambers on the fourth floor of the courthouse for the temporary home to the newly created County Court-at-Law No. 3.
Commissioners appointed Ryan Luna to serve as judge of the new court, which is set to come online Sept. 1. Felton said he is unsure if the new courtroom will be ready by then, but workers are on the job to convert the space into the temporary court as quickly as possible.
A new state district court, which becomes effective Oct. 1, 2023, is slated now to be built on the fourth floor of the old jail building. The county's oldest state district court, 19th State District Court, which is presided over by Judge Thomas West, is proposed to move from the third floor of the courthouse to the fourth floor of the old jail facility.
The plan proposes that county commissioners move their meeting room from the first floor of the courthouse to the second-floor courtroom currently occupied by County Court-at-Law No. 1 and Judge Vik Deivanayagam. Justices of the Peace W.H. "Pete" Peterson and Dianne Hensley, who currently share a tiny courtroom on the first floor, would each get their own courtrooms under the plan, with Peterson staying put and Hensley moving into the former commissioners meeting room space.
On the second floor, Judge Jim Meyer of 170th State District Court would stay put, while County Court-at-Law Judge Brad Cates' undersized courtroom would be converted into a "hearing room/offices."
Plans for the third floor call for 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly and 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard to remain where they are, while the 19th State District Court space would serve as home to two of the county's specialty courts — the mental health court, presided over by Judge David Hodges, and the military court, presided over by 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr.
The specialty courtroom on the fourth floor, formerly the law library, would become a "flex courtroom/hearing room." The space for the temporary courtroom under construction in the old grand jury chambers would be given back to the overcrowded 10th Court of Appeals and also include "flex space" and "jury/meeting/mediation rooms," according to the proposed plan.
As part of the downtown jail conversion, the district clerk's office, which occupies the third floor of the annex and is running out of room for employees and records storage, would move to the first floor of the old jail. The district attorney's office, which also has outgrown its second-floor annex home, could then spread out onto the third floor of the annex.
The plan calls for two county courts-at-law to move from the second floor of the courthouse to the second floor of the jail facility. The third and fifth floors of the old jail could be built out later for future expansion, officials said.