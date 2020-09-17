MPO proposes delay to 2 Waco-area road projects, 2021 starts for 3 others to meet state funding challenge

The Spring Valley project seems to be less "regionally significant" than the other two projects the board hopes to move forward, but the city of Hewitt has already started relocating utility lines in preparation for the work, said Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, who sits on the 20-member MPO Policy Board. The utility relocation is about a third of the way done.

Deaver said it is important that the MPO find a way to keep that project funded on schedule.

Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas asked if it would be possible to pay for the project through other Texas Department of Transportation funding categories.

“There has got to be a way to find a little money in the couch cushion somewhere,” Thomas said. “Hewitt hopes that it could get the support of the MPO to help.”

'Mall to mall'

The $48 million “mall to mall” project along Loop 340 from Highway 84 to I-35 was originally slated for fiscal year 2023, but its start date would move up to next year under the proposal approved Thursday. The MPO also added $4.4 million to the proposed funding to be used as incentives if the contractor completes work on schedule, bumping the total cost estimate to $48 million, including $44 million in Category 2 funding.