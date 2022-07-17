Multimillion-dollar Bellmead recreation center could go before voters

The city of Bellmead may soon ask voters to approve a new multimillion-dollar recreation center in the heart of town as part of a project to improve youth recreation options.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, Bellmead residents expressed interest in a new recreation center next to the Bellmead Civic Center at 3900 Parrish St. and near La Vega High School. The council and the mayor are also in support of the idea, Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said.

Zakhary said the idea for a recreation center started when he heard from Bellmead residents that children do not have anything to do.

“I started hearing about this probably a year and a half ago,” Zakhary said. “I brought it to a council meeting several months ago, as just a concept, and they approved to unanimously move it forward within a week.”

A proposal presented Tuesday by CP&Y Engineering showed a two-phase project costing up to $6.5 million, including a 12,000-square-foot building and parking lot in the first phase, plus sports fields and drainage. A second phase would include a new field house and restrooms at the sports field complex for about $700,000.

In an interview Friday, Zakhary said the first phase would have to be scaled down to perhaps $3 million to be affordable for Bellmead.

Zakhary said the city of Woodway, where he was formerly city manager, is replacing its Woodway Family Center with a new 20,000-square-foot facility for $6.4 million, but he thinks Bellmead can build a more modest facility for much less. A $3 million bond would add about 2 cents to the city tax rate, which is now about 36 cents per $100 valuation, he said.

At Tuesday's meeting, CP&Y architect and project manager Darrell Vickers said Zakhary hired his firm to develop a general concept for the center.

“He had asked us to provide him with a proposal to just more or less do kind of a siting study for a potential recreation center,” Vickers said. “He just wanted a couple of visuals to show to the council and to really gauge their interest.”

It will be up to the Bellmead City Council to determine the budget for the project and vote to put the recreation center before voters in a bond election, which could happen in May or November next year, Zakhary said.

Vickers estimated the project would take four months to design and nine months to a year to build.

The recreation center and surrounding areas will house various activities for children to engage in such as volleyball, basketball and soccer.

Zakhary said the vision is for a venue within walking distance of Bellmead neighborhoods where young people can enjoy after-school programs and summer camps, especially those who do not participate in school sports.

“I want to give kids an opportunity at an affordable rate,” Zakhary said.

The new recreation center is meant to complement, not compete with La Vega Independent School District and Little League programs, he said.

The city also hopes to remodel some of its civic center, which has not been updated since 2006, Zakhary said. The city this summer has improved the parking lot in front of the civic center.

The city of Bellmead is also working on creating a comprehensive plan to address broader issues in the community such as poor drainage, thoroughfares and the development of a central business district. The city held a public hearing Tuesday to gather input from residents on what they would like to see.

“We are slowly but surely adding things,” Zakhary said.

Zakhary said he has always enjoyed building projects because they have lasting and positive effects on the community.

“It’s well worth it in the end,” Zakhary said. “The community benefits for a long time. For me it’s all about the kids. What can we do to better serve the kids, which in turn give those who don’t have the opportunity to speak for themselves an opportunity to speak? I’ve always felt that I should stick up for the underprivileged or those who can’t speak for themselves.”