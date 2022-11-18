Music grant to fuel Bridge Street Plaza concert series

A weekly concert series will arrive at Waco's new Bridge Street Plaza next spring, paid for in part by a $90,000 Levitt Foundation grant intended to boost live music in midsize cities.

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco leaders received word this week that Waco is one of 15 cities — and the only one in Texas — to receive a three-year $90,000 grant thanks to its community support for the live music award.

The grant, matched by local funds, will underwrite a concert series on Saturdays at the newly opened plaza, located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Avenue, for three years. The money will help pay local musicians and some regional acts for their performances, with 10 concerts in the works for the grant's first year.

The Bridge Street Plaza concerts would add to the city's Brazos Nights shows on first Friday nights at Indian Spring Park from April to July 4. Up until a few years ago, the city also has held a RiverSounds series at McLennan Community College's Bosque River Stage, which evolved from the Summer Sounds series.

Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St., and the monthly open-air Eastside Market periodically host Waco bands for their events. The springtime Art on Elm Avenue also features live music as part of its entertainment.

The grant comes thanks to community response to the Levitt AMP Grant Awards contest in September, in which residents of qualified cities were encouraged to vote online or text support for their cities. Waco placed seventh in the contest's top 10, qualifying for the $90,000 award.

In a press release announcing the award, Levitt Foundation Executive Director Sharon Yazowski said the grants are intended to boost the impact live music and public spaces can have on communities.

"Positive change happens when people of all ages and backgrounds come together, and we're thrilled to support changemakers like Creative Waco," Yazowski said in the press release.

Waco mayor Dillon Meek found much to praise in the award, including the community's effort to win the award and what it will mean for the plaza, live music and East Waco development.

"I'm thrilled at the award of this grant. It really represents what's happening in Waco right now," Meek said.

The three-year time frame will help sustain community attention to the plaza, a $6 million construction project that opened to the public in October 2021. The weekly concerts and other planned events will "ensure the activation" of the plaza, Meek said.

Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said the concert series would "build a forward direction" for the plaza with the prospect of other entertainment and cultural activities added to the music offerings. She said the weekly series will allow Creative Waco to move beyond one-time or annual community arts events such as downtown Waco's Chalk Fest. The arts nonprofit will work with the city to manage the plaza concerts. It plans to hire a project coordinator in upcoming weeks, and will draw on input from local live music proponents Keep Waco Loud and the Texas Music Cafe.

Jacob Green, who with his wife Katie Selman-Green founded and runs the music advocacy group Keep Waco Loud, said the new concert series will be a shot in the arm for local bands. The funding will allow performing musicians and sound system providers to be paid, while the concerts will be free for audiences.

That open access also may plant seeds for future Waco musicians and performers, he said.

"Kids getting to see things on a stage for free and getting their brains working, this is going to be so incredible," Green said.