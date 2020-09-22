National Voter Registration Day puts spotlight on ongoing Waco-area efforts

On the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote, National Voter Registration Day took on special meaning Tuesday with multiple efforts in McLennan County to sign up potential voters.
For McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe, every day is voter registration day, she said, with new voters being added to the rolls each day. As of Tuesday, McLennan County had 146,223 registered voters, 10,000 more than were registered for the 2016 presidential election.
Rain postponed a few events scheduled for Tuesday's National Voter Registration Day, but there will be plenty of partisan and nonpartisan efforts before the Oct. 5 registration deadline to enlist as many new voters as possible for the Nov. 3 election.
McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland was thinking like Van Wolfe on Tuesday. He said every day between now and Oct. 5 is voter registration day, and every day after that will become "get-out-the-vote day."
"We have just had a good number of people move into the county, so we are making sure they are changing addresses and making sure they have an active registration to make sure they can vote on Election Day. That is what we are focused on now,” Holland said.
Voters were registered at Sunday's police support rally outside Republican headquarters on Valley Mills Drive, and a drive-thru registration effort sponsored by the local Republican Party and the Twin Rivers Homeowners Association will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Twin Rivers Clubhouse, Holland said.
Members of the McLennan County Republican Women are assisting in voter registration by placing voter registration cards and voting information in boxes they put in about 80 businesses around the county.
"Normally we are at the fair, at large events, but we can't do that this year because of the pandemic," said Patty Castillo, president of McLennan County Republican Women. "One of our members went to a business one day and realized a lot of people wanted to talk about the election. She had the idea of going to businesses and providing them materials to give customers, and the response was overwhelming for the businesses. In fact, it was something that really motivated us to continue doing it because the response was so great."
Peaches Henry, president of the Waco NAACP, is also leading voter registration efforts. A drive-by registration effort was rained out Tuesday, but has been rescheduled for Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave.
Henry, who teaches English composition and British literature at McLennan Community College, said volunteers have hung voter information fliers on the doors at MCC buildings. Another voter drive will held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonic on North Valley Mills Drive, she said.
Henry also took part in a panel discussion at Baylor University on Tuesday to mark the centennial of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote.
She said the NAACP helped recruit 30 young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 to serve as election workers in November because so many of the elderly election workers dropped out this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
"Young people are highly engaged," she said. "They are very interested. Research shows that young people who become engaged with the electoral process in their 20s will be engaged for the rest of their lives. So we feel like we are really impacting young people.
"These are the young people who organized the protest marches in May and they have stayed engaged. They have registered voters, they are working as election workers and they are getting the message out through social media. Young people are highly engaged in McLennan County, and I am very proud of them," Henry said.
Volunteers placed door hangers with voting information on 357 homes in East Waco neighborhoods last Saturday and will spread out to do the same this weekend in the Carver neighborhood area, Henry said.
McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty spent part of Tuesday escorting Mike Collier, Joe Biden's Texas senior campaign adviser and a Texas lieutenant governor candidate two years ago, around town.
Like Duty, Collier also stressed the importance of voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts while promoting Biden's presidential campaign.
Duty said her goal is to sign up 1,000 new voters before the Oct. 5 deadline, echoing others who said the pandemic has forced officials to be more creative than usual in efforts to reach others.
"We have people carrying voter registration cards around in their purses. We are handing them out at restaurants, at homes," Duty said. "We have even registered people in line at H-E-B. It's a whole new way of doing things. But if they will stand still long enough, we will get you registered to vote. That is our focus now. If you don't vote, somebody else is going to decide for you, so we are telling people to go get registered."
To check voter registration status or for a voter registration form in Texas, visit votetexas.gov, or, in McLennan County, visit http://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/384/Voter-Registration.
