National Voter Registration Day puts spotlight on ongoing Waco-area efforts

Members of the McLennan County Republican Women are assisting in voter registration by placing voter registration cards and voting information in boxes they put in about 80 businesses around the county.

"Normally we are at the fair, at large events, but we can't do that this year because of the pandemic," said Patty Castillo, president of McLennan County Republican Women. "One of our members went to a business one day and realized a lot of people wanted to talk about the election. She had the idea of going to businesses and providing them materials to give customers, and the response was overwhelming for the businesses. In fact, it was something that really motivated us to continue doing it because the response was so great."

Peaches Henry, president of the Waco NAACP, is also leading voter registration efforts. A drive-by registration effort was rained out Tuesday, but has been rescheduled for Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave.

Henry, who teaches English composition and British literature at McLennan Community College, said volunteers have hung voter information fliers on the doors at MCC buildings. Another voter drive will held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonic on North Valley Mills Drive, she said.