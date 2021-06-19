Neighborhood getting access to Dean Highland school playground, pushing for park

Looking back to Tribune-Herald articles in recent years about more Waco ISD playgrounds being closed to the public, Hinojosa decided to contact Waco ISD’s administration and ask if the Dean Highland playground could be opened to the public.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the fences around school playgrounds all went up before she joined the district, but in talking to principals at various schools she learned vandalism and trash have been problems in the past. Now, the city parks and recreation department will help maintain the facilities and close them at night to address those issues, she said.

“I want to make sure that the community has access to the schools,” Kincannon said. “The schools belong to the community.”

Waco ISD Board Vice President Stephanie Korteweg, whose district includes part of the Dean Highland neighborhood, said she knows the agreement will only meet some of her neighbors’ needs. The elementary school playground equipment is meant for younger kids, and the playground will still be limited to school use only during the day for the sake of students’ safety.