New appointee, challenger file for Waco District 4 council race

Newly appointed Waco City Council Member Darius Ewing and Kelly Palmer, who applied for the same position in June, have filed to run for the District 4 seat in November.
The council appointed Ewing to the position in June to replace mayoral candidate Dillon Meek, who had to step down from his council seat after he moved out of the district, expecting the election to have passed before his move. The city pushed the election from May to November because of uncertainty about COVID-19.
Palmer, a Baylor University School of Social Work lecturer and a social worker with Communities in Schools, was among the eight applicants when the city council selected Ewing, a Realtor at Rydell Real Estate, Meek's former employer. After the election in November, the seat will be open again in May, which is when Meek's term would have ended if he remained on the council.
The candidate filing deadline for the District 4 seat is 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
Palmer said she is an ardent supporter of Waco.
“I think we’re in a really dynamic moment in our city’s history, both with these massive social justice issues that are clearly on display in our nation and in Waco,” Palmer said. “In combination with COVID-19, I think we really need leaders who are well connected to the community, that understand the complicated issues Waco is facing, and who have the tools to help move our city forward.
Ewing said his first month on the council has been like drinking out of a fire hydrant, trying to absorb as much information as possible.
“Especially because it was an appointment, it wasn’t during the normal election cycle where there’s sort of a slowdown, onboarding period,” Ewing said. “Coming into the second month, I feel like I can jump in and help out where I feel things are important.”
He said next year's budget has new community initiatives he is looking forward to, including a grant program for neighborhood associations and a new community policing initiative.
Both Ewing and Palmer said their campaigning will have to be mostly remote and online because of the coronavirus and the need for social distancing.
City elections will be held Nov. 3 alongside school board elections and state- and national-level races, including the presidential election.
There will also be a mayoral election, and races for the District 1 and District 3 city council spots. District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield will face a challenge from nightclub owner Randy Gober. Former McLennan County prosecutor Aubrey Robertson and Plan Commission Chairman Josh Borderud will run to replace District 3 Council Member John Kinnaird, who will not run again. Meek will face businessman and bicycle activist Dave Morrow in the race to replace Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, who is also not seeking reelection. A third candidate, fitness instructor Benny Sims, dropped out of the mayoral race last month.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.