New appointee, challenger file for Waco District 4 council race

Newly appointed Waco City Council Member Darius Ewing and Kelly Palmer, who applied for the same position in June, have filed to run for the District 4 seat in November.

The council appointed Ewing to the position in June to replace mayoral candidate Dillon Meek, who had to step down from his council seat after he moved out of the district, expecting the election to have passed before his move. The city pushed the election from May to November because of uncertainty about COVID-19.

Palmer, a Baylor University School of Social Work lecturer and a social worker with Communities in Schools, was among the eight applicants when the city council selected Ewing, a Realtor at Rydell Real Estate, Meek's former employer. After the election in November, the seat will be open again in May, which is when Meek's term would have ended if he remained on the council.

The candidate filing deadline for the District 4 seat is 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.

Palmer said she is an ardent supporter of Waco.